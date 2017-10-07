When ‘Operations’ replace the Nigeria Police

“The police shall be the prevention and detection of crime, the apprehension of offenders, the preservation of law and order, the protection of life and property…”

– The Police Act

Recent developments across the length and breadth of the country are clear indications that government’s efforts in coming to grips with the worsening security situation have so far failed.

This is despite the fact that the present government, in the run up to the 2015 elections, made it a point of duty to continue to hammer on the poor security situation of the country under the 16-year watch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

And of course there is no one who does not desire some decent form of security – as they say “being able to go to bed and sleep with both eyes closed” – which is why it resonated with the electorate.

But sadly more than two years into the government of the All Progressives Party (APC) it appears that rather than abating; the security situation in the country is only getting worse!

No matter the best efforts of government’s spin doctors to paint a different picture, the reality on ground is that many of us feel less secure today than in years past.

Of course while the dwindling security situation can be directly linked to the poor state of the economy, of which in truth the APC government was not the cause of, but that is of scant consolation to those who have been victims of the rising crime wave.

After all in 2015, promises were made to put a lid on the situation and it was one of the reasons why people voted massively for the party. Thus the onus is on the APC to deliver on the promises they made to the people.

Going back in time, one recalls how the then Military Administrator of Lagos State, Col. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) in a bid to clamp down on the rising delinquency in the nation’s economic powerhouse introduced “Operation Sweep”, a joint police and military venture that helped reduce Lagos’ notorious crime rate.

He (Marwa) also took to the air in a bid to tackle the ‘bad guys’ using helicopters as ‘eyes in the skies’ to direct security operatives to on-going crime incidences.

And in truth, the sight of the ‘guys’ driving around in brand-new Peugeot 504 station wagons and others in Suzuki jeeps, went a long way in assuaging the fears of the citizens.

Although Maruwa’s efforts did go a long way in somewhat curtailing the activities of criminals, one of the legacies of the military officer, who later went on to become Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, was to drag the military out of the ‘comfort’ of their barracks and thrust them directly into the firing line of civilian security operations.

While their effect or otherwise on combating crime is debatable, it is clear that the present government believes strongly in the efficacy of the men in uniform so much so that they are gradually taking up more and more of the functions for which the police are traditionally in charge of.

Nonetheless can one really blame government, especially when it appears the police cannot even protect their own as shown by the recent kidnap of a whole Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Emmanuel Adeniyi!

Although he has since been released, but the fact that a senior police officer could even be kidnapped in the first instance sends frightening signals that we ‘ordinary mortals’ are totally on our own when it comes to security.

Ostensibly, it is because of this that government has taken pains to allow the military virtually take over the functions of the police in a number of states.

Thus in the East it is “Operation Python Dance II”, which the military said is aimed at fighting crime and criminalities in the South East.

Ironically, although the ‘first part of “Operation Python Dance” last year went off without much brouhaha, the current situation in that part of the country when it kicked off last month meant that it was bound to raise eyebrows, especially amongst the Biafra apologists who claimed it was an attempt by government to crack down on their agitations.

Earlier in the week, the military announced a fresh operation “Crocodile smile’’ to take place in Ogun State in the South West, which is also aimed at pacifying the area of “bad boys”.

According to the Brigade Commander of 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Basil Adoke, “Crocodile smile” is aimed at addressing security challenges in the state and its environs.

This latest operation is already in addition to already on-going ones in the North East, code named ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ which is battling the Boko Haram insurgency, and “Operation River Sweep” which is taking place in the South-South and is aimed at curtailing the activities of both pirates and oil pipeline vandals in this very key region of the country.

While the military’s involvement in the Boko Haram fight is quite understandable because they are going up against “soldiers” in almost the real sense of the word, however, for me it is still a bit disquieting to see our troops being sucked into other mainly domestic security issues.

Seeing such makes me wonder what exactly are our policemen and women being taught in terms of fighting crime that many of their functions are being taken over by the military.

Previously, a number of reports have alluded to the fact that because the military, who were then in power, did not want another block to also have enough firepower to challenge them was one of the reasons why they never properly equipped the police force.

However, the military have left the scene more than 18 years ago and yet it appears that nothing much has changed as it concerns better equipment and training for the police force.

But in view of the present domestic security situation, it only makes sense for government to shift from this position and further bolster the performance of the policemen and women.

Apart from allowing the police match the criminals in terms of firepower, it will also mean that our military will be available to engage any external aggression should the need ever arise – incidentally this is even their primary assignment, not internal security!

Last Sunday’s horrific attack on concert revellers in Las Vegas in the US further drives home the point I am trying to make.

Although the number of dead and injured is alarming, but the timely intervention of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) squad of the Las Vegas police department meant that they were able to end the carnage in the shortest time possible.

Had it been here, our ill-equipped police would have most likely had to wait for the military to come to their assistance – and the long bureaucratic process of getting the approval means that many more people may have been killed.

Again, one can only appeal to those in authority to take a look at the Nigeria Police Force with a view to enhancing their crime fighting capabilities.

