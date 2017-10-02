Ortom directs appointees to hold town hall meetings

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday directed all political appointees in the state to team up with local government chairmen in their areas and hold town hall meetings across the state.

The governor directed the appointees to take advantage of the public holiday declared by the Federal Government today to hold the meetings. Council chairmen were also to host stakeholders in such meetings.

Those expected at the meeting would include members of the State Executive Council (SEC), heads of statutory agencies and members of the state House of Assembly, who were members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as all other categories of political appointees.

In accordance with the governor’s directive, those to be invited to the meetings would also include traditional, religious and community leaders, members of the various labour unions as well as civil society organisations.

The agenda of the meetings will be the impending strike action by government workers, the challenge of salary payment in the state as well as a general briefing on the performance of the Samuel Ortom’s administration from inception.

A publication on the issues mentioned had been printed and would be circulated during the stakeholders meetings, which shall be held simultaneously in all the local government headquarters of the state today.

