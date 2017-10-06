Osinbajo tasks stakeholders on urban water supply

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has tasked stakeholders in the water sector on the need to ensure that there is adequate water supply and good sanitation that will match the rate of increasing urbanisation.

Osinbajo, who gave the charge in Abuja yesterday at the ongoing National Retreat On Revitalizing Urban Water Supply and Sanitation, organised by Ministry of Water Resources, said that recent indices for water supply and sanitation in the country has shown that there was an increase in the rate of urbanisation, but efforts towards providing commensurate supply of water was low.

“As we all know, our country is vast with increasing rate of urbanisation but recent indices for water supply and sanitation access calls on government at all levels to redouble their efforts and work in synergy towards meeting the nation’s water supply and sanitation demands.

The demand-supply gap in the urban areas should not be allowed to continue as the population increases”, he said.

