Osoba: Nigeria wobbling at 57, but future is bright

All Progressives Congress (APC) leader and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, was in the secondary school when Nigeria gained independence in 1960. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he reminisces on the experience, examines the nation’s development 57 years after and makes projections into her future

What is your view of Nigeria at 57?

I will say Nigeria as a nation is wobbling at 57. We are wobbling with all these problems of Boko Haram and its terrorism, secessionist agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra and Fulani herdsmen killing people in many parts of the country.

We have almost lost everything that was there for us at independence -resources, image and all the rest. When I say resources, I mean not just material resources. I remember at independence; Nigerian graduates were recongnised all over the world.

Nurses from the University College Ibadan were automatically enrolled in all parts of the Commonwealth in those days. Doctors and lawyers educated in Nigeria were able to practice immediately after graduation all over the world. Our forefathers started very well.

At independence, our foreign policy was robust. Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was the first to bring the Commonwealth conference to Nigeria, the first time it was held outside the UK, and Nigeria also brokered peace in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe and Zambia).

The influence of Nigeria was that much. The British government looked up to Nigeria to resolve major issues in Africa. But we lost it.

Would you say African countries have actually reciprocated that Afro-centric nature of Nigeria’s foreign policy?

We did everything we needed to do to actualise that foreign policy of Africa being the centre-piece of Nigeria’s foreign policy.

For example, Nigeria was at the forefront of the end of apartheid in South Africa and we sent military men to Sierra Leone and Liberia to liberate those countries and did everything to establish democratic stability in those countries. Nigeria was involved in the formation of the Organisation for Africa Unity, now African Union.

General Yakubu Gowon was the mastermind of the creation of the Economic Community for West African States. We did everything that was needed to be done to make Nigeria a strong voice in Africa. But it is not the same thing anymore.

At what point did we stray?

The military incursion into our democracy was a major problem and the civil war compounded the issue. You know you need internal stability to pursue strong foreign policy.

Before the civil war, there was nothing like armed robbery in any part of Nigeria. In fact, in those days, produce were moved from different parts of the country in the night by road transporters. But as a result of large importation of arms during the civil war, there was now armed robbery and serious security instability in the country.

Reminiscing on Nigeria at independence, would you say Nigeria has lived up to the dreams of its founding fathers?

No. Look at countries like Malaysia and the rest with whom we took off. Look at India and you know where they are now.

The founding fathers were tested people who were committed to the development of the country, but people who come to government now are not tested people. That is why you have people who become governors who have never achieved anything in their lives. You need to have training and exposure.

There is no aspect of human endeavour in the world where you don’t have Nigerians at the top. If you go to the United States, you will find many Nigerians in the field of medicine. In the banking industry today, you have many young Nigerians who are making the industry one of the best in the world.

For several decades, many industrial estates and industries in Nigeria produced at capacity, but now, those industries have closed down and have been taken over by churches. How can we regain all these industries so that the economy will boom all over again? I’m sorry to say that Nigerians like to learn the hard way.

When naira rose to N500 to a dollar, most Nigerians learnt a serious lesson and adjusted their lifestyles. Suddenly, there was no more uniform (aso ebi) and the likes at parties.

People started calling colours of all kinds; the ladies have different kinds of colours; importation of all manners of textiles from China became reduced because foreign exchange was no longer available. Nigerians stopped roaming around the entire world to bring in substandard goods.

It is a hard way to learn, but government’s policy will help focus on serious businessmen who want to do local production, by giving them tax relief, importation of raw materials and necessary equipment on import duties. Such things seriously considered high class economics will help enhance the country’s economic development.

How do you see the recent government’s move to revamp agriculture and export yam?

I fully support it. If you travel by air in this country, you will be amazed by the vastness of arable land, which if adequately explored, we will become the food basket of the whole West Africa and beyond.

There is no other way out other than to invest in agriculture because the oil, which is currently the mainstay of the economy, is not going to be sellable anymore, as developed nations are producing vehicles that will not run on petroleum products.

Very soon, oil will not be a major source of revenue in Nigeria because agriculture will take over like it was in the 50s and 60s. Then those who are currently kicking against restructuring will be at the forefront of restructuring at that time.

I was coming to that. Nigeria is more or less at the brink right now with the secessionist agitations. How did we get here and what is your view on restructuring?

We got it wrong because the centre became too big, too powerful and too unwielding.

The Federal Government got involved in so many things. I was watching former President Olusegun Obasanjo on ‘Hard Talk’ the other day when he said he introduced the Universal Basic Education, and I asked what is the business of the Federal Government with basic education? Basic education is primary education, which is oral and cultural. And culture has its own way of educating its people.

When I was young, our elders in the community would sit us down under the moonlight and educate us. We read through the book, ‘Alawiye’, written by Chief J.F. Odunjo, but what is Alawiye to an Ijaw man, Igbo, Fulani or Hausa man, Itshekiris or Urhobos? Each of these ethnic nations has their own basic education. So what is the business of the Federal Government with basic education?

What is the business of the Federal Government with housing? The nature of housing all over the country is very different. You dare not build houses along the coastal line in Niger Delta like you do in Kaduna or other parts of the country.

You can’t build houses in the coastal area, without first doing soil testing and strong foundation. In some parts of the hinterland, the soil is so strong we don’t need a very deep foundation. In the North, because of their nearness to the Sahara desert, they have their own peculiar patterns of foundation. In my place, mud houses built in my days are as cool as air-conditioned rooms in the evening. Our fore-fathers were not stupid.

So what is the business of Federal Government centralising housing? So these are the aspects of governance I believe we need to look into.

The APC government is currently holding public hearing on restructuring in all parts of the country. Do you think this will help the nation to achieve this?

I will not examine activities of my party on the pages of the newspaper, because I have the internal mechanism to address that. In truth, I was part of the committee that negotiated the merger of the parties that became APC and during the merger, especially while drafting the manifesto, we agreed that there would be true federalism and devolution of power and we from the South-West agreed on it and we got it inserted in the APC manifesto.

As far as I am concerned, those of us from the South-West are not seeing anything new in what is being said today. We agreed on it and have been fighting for true federalism over the years and we made sure it was part of the APC manifesto.

In recent times, we have some kind of nomadic politicians instead of politicians who remain loyal to their parties and pursue their manifestos. How do you see this?

The so-called democracy we have has been militarised, such that at a point, some people were using the expression ‘garrison command’ to describe democratic situations.

Does that not explain how we turned politics to military operations? That is part of the problems. Those who go for elective positions, I must confess, are people who have no reasonable administrative exposure and much of their professional lives, but became governors, ministers and the rest. What do you expect when such people who have not managed situations and resources become ministers and governors?

And they are put in charge of policy implementation that has affected a situation where ideology and party manifesto become secondary.

That is why you see politicians moving so freely and easily from one party to another such that Nigerians are now confused, and are unable to differentiate the political parties we have in the country.

As it is right now, do you think Nigeria needs a bicameral legislature, in view of the cost?

By all means, if we could have bicameral legislature, but it should not be a full time job, rather part time one, where the legislators are paid sitting allowance.

The cost of governance is what we have that is killing the economy. I am shocked to see governors moving around with as many as 15 aides. When I was a governor, I never took along even a messenger into governance. I did not have special assistants and special advisers. I made sure I used civil servants; everybody that worked with me in my first and second terms were people in the Ogun State civil service.

Today governors have Chief of Staff, Special Adviser on Domestic Matters, Special Advisers on everything. All these have become too cumbersome on the resources of governance and this is because people who go into government do not have necessary administrative experience.

The way governors are utilising Paris Club refund has become an issue. Some of them are owing months of salaries after receiving billions of naira of the refund. How do you see this?

I can’t even imagine why any governor should owe salary at all. When I came into office in 1999, the military had a situation where they owed primary school teachers nine months salaries, civil servants five months salaries in Ogun State.

The first issue I faced was clearing those accumulated salaries. What do you expect from a worker who has not been paid five or six months when you say he should not steal? Do you expect him to open his mouth in the air? I find it very unfortunate that even areas with huge revenue allocation and 13 per cent of national income for derivatives in terms of resource control, are still owing salaries.

It is very indefensible. In my time, I could not imagine a Federal Government telling me what to do with our state’s allocation, because as at then, I had spent the money on salaries and developmental projects. I can’t imagine the number of borrowing going on in the country right now either. During my time, I never borrowed a kobo from any bank. Again, I will say that many of those who got themselves into government today have no exposure in management before they took office.

Do you see more younger generation of politicians getting elective offices, with this not too young to run movement?

Definitely we cannot escape it. Today we have an Emmanuel Macron who is the President of France. So let those professionals come in, after all, our banks are being run by highly professional young people and they are making success, also in the communication industry. I will plead that those professionals who have the exposure also come into politics. I went into politics after managing three major newspapers in this country – Daily Times, Triumph and Nigerian Tribune and the experience I had were very useful in governance.

Nothing was a big deal to me and so the idea of going with a large entourage of aides was unnecessary. This was because I had experience in management.

Today, we have lots of young men who are capable. The nation needs these professionals in elective government positions so that they can bring their professional skills into bear in running the country. But the problem is that they shy away from politics. It is unfortunate but we need them.

The APC government is a little more than two years old. What is your assessment, especially in the anti-corruption war and the likes?

As I said earlier, I am one of the major sponsors of the APC and I have access to the ministers who are in office today. They give me my respect and if I want to see any of them, they usually insist on coming to see me. So if I have anything for them, I will not send it through the newspapers to these ministers and government agencies.

Nigeria’s local and foreign debts are on the rise again. Don’t you think this is dangerous and how do you see the current rise in price of oil to $58 per barrel?

I don’t know why we must go borrowing. I think it is evidence of lack of proper management of resources.

And as regards the rising price of oil, I think we should gradually begin to seek alternative sources of revenue. We shall look at the solid minerals because very soon, oil will no longer be a fashionable source of fuel.

Many developed countries are now producing motor vehicles that will not run on oil because of environmental impact on their lives. That is why when we talk of alternate sources of revenue, we have to return to agriculture.

Where do you see Nigeria in another 43 years?

I am very hopeful, because we have many young, promising, talented young men who have done well in various sectors. I have given examples in banking, in telecommunication and even in the media industry.

We have a lot of highly educated, hard-working Nigerians in various leadership positions in the country and abroad. They rise very early in the morning and wade through excruciating problems to get to work where they put in their best till late in the night, return home and continue the routine daily. The energy is there, we just need to channel it to productivity.

What is the way forward?

Seriousness in all aspects- governance, leadership and politics, these are the areas we have problems. Not in the private sector because the sector is highly organised. That is why Nigeria should go back to merit and not federal character. Look at the Super Eagles that defeated Cameroon in Uyo by 4-1 recently, most of the players are from the South-East. There was one Balogun from the South- West.

They did well because the coach adopted merit and not national character. If you go back to the stupid idea called national character in the national team, then we will regress. That is the way forward in the country.

Yes you look into the balancing of the sensibilities of the various sections of the country, but don’t make that the major policy. Don’t say whether you are good or not, you must get to the top.

Even in the military, there are people who are course mates, and maybe because of their area of birth, they do not get to the top as fast as other people from other sections because of the federal character system.

