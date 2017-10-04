Osofisan, Olu Jacobs, Ezeigbo seek Nigeria’s rebirththere

Sunday, October 1st, marked the 57th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence from British rule. Naturally, the occasion called for celebration. But the general mood among Nigerians is that the anniversary calls for sober reflections, as the country, they argue, is still far from the dreams of the founding fathers. For stakeholders in the arts and culture sector, there is need for rebirth. TONY OKUYEME writes

October 1st when Nigeria gained independence after decades of British rule even prior to the amalgamation of the South and Northern Protectorate into a country called Nigeria in 1914. The independence brought with it hopes of a strong, virile and prosperous nation. This was vividly captured in our former national anthem: “Nigeria we hail thee / Our own dear native land / Though tribes and tongues may differ / In Brotherhood we stand… But 57 years after, poor economy, insecurity, religious intolerance, leadership failure among others have taken the front burner.

Our leaders must inspire patriotism – Osofisan

For renowned scholar and prolific playwright, Prof. Femi Osofisan, there has been some positive development but so far most of the leaders have not inspired patriotism. Osofisan noted that the major thing is that up till now the leaders have not thought of solving the most serious problem which is how to create patriotism in national space, so that the people would want to identify with the nation at all cost. “Of, course there has been some positive development but so far most of our leaders have not encouraged the people to want to be patriotic; that is still a problem, apart from individuals just trying their best here and there.

“I must commend Nigerians rebirththere are quite a number of people who are committing themselves to helping their brothers and sisters. There are some states where you see positive progress, some governors who are quite enlightened and committed, like Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode. But that is because they have the resources; Lagos has always been lucky for having good, committed leaders.” He however noted that in spite of the challenges, there is hope. “The future is not quite negative, unfortunately it is not as positive as people expect,” he said.

On the arts and culture sector, erudite scholar noted that it is one of those neglected sector, in spite of the significance of the sector to the development of the nation. “What we need is a kind of permanent structures that will not just depend on whims and caprices of leaders or Ministers. We have a National Endowment Fund but it has not been implemented yet.” Osofisan believes there is course to celebrate especially about achievements of individuals in the sector.

Nigeria just beginning to wake up to reality of arts, culture potentials – Dandaura

Notable scholar and President, International Association of Theatre Critics (IATC), Nigerian section, Prof. Emmanuel Samu Dand aura in his submission lamented the poor support for the sector. “The truth about it is that Nigeria is just beginning to wake up to the reality of what we can get from the arts and culture sector. This is one sector where, indeed, if we had developed all this while and concentrated our attention on how to develop it we would have now been reaping the benefits. But in terms of organizing it even as an industry, it is still largely unorganised.

There are basic things that need to be put on ground, because we are talking about a sector that cuts across the every facet of the Nigerian society, from the man in the remotest part of the Nigerian village to the city, he is a participant in this sector. That means that the enabling environment that needs to be put in place by government needs to be there for government to reap the full benefit of what comes from the sector.

“Now, that is what we do not have. We have been talking about having efficient craft centres at the locality, depending on the area of comparative advantage. We need to identify the clusters for our businesses in terms of the arts and culture sector. Where are we strong in calabash design? Where are we strong in weaving? Where are we stronger in carving? Where are we stronger in costume production and things like that?

So that you are now making it possible for the man in the local area who is a participant as a producer to provide the services in the way that the man who needs it elsewhere, either to use in the film, top use in decorating offices and so on, he is able to also easily access the product. But at the moment, because they are scattered and they are not produced in large scale, it becomes difficult for those who need them to locate the people who are producing them. So, what government needs to do is to create such hub so that the buyer knows where to get them; and the seller and the producer knows where to take the final products to.” According to him, until there is patronage, it is difficult for to even talk about improving the finishing, in terms of the quality.

“It is only when we begin to make the man who is producing it see the value and further investing in how to get better finishing, because the little one that he has made he has seen that somebody is interested in them, then he would spend extra time to learn how to give it good finishing. That is the area we find it difficult to compete with other art products coming from other culture. Our finishing is very poor. This is where government has a role to play,” Dandaura said.

Olu Jacobs: We are beginning to understand what peace, independence means .

We are staggering along. We are gradually beginning to understand what peace and independence really means. The politicians are not going to have it their way as usual. May God continue to protect and guide us.

Oshinowo: When did the rain start to beat us so thoroughly?

For renowned artist and former president of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), Kolade Oshinowo, Nigeria is grappling with development despite the abundant human and natural resources. “I look at it from the spiritual point of view. The Bibles says that, ‘Count your blessings, name them one by one …’ We know we are not where we should be. There are certain things that have taken place in Nigeria that you can say we have moved, but definitely we are not where we should be. I think we have all sorts of problems, the social, political, and religious; there are certain things that seem to be dragging us back, ethnicity is one of them.

Unfortunately, religion another one, and then, of course, this feeling of ‘us and them’, because of this Nigerians are not proud to be Nigerian. Otherwise why would people want to risk their lives crossing the desert, crossing the sea, to look for greener pasture; and some of them die before they get there, or they are subjected to all forms of indignation.

He added, “It is even sad and agonizing when we realize that Nigeria is a country that is so blessed with natural resources, human resources, you begin to wonder, how come we have problems with starvation in the midst of this plenty, and the issues of insecurity, unemployment and restiveness. “I have asked the question, and I keep asking it: When did the rain start to beat us so thoroughly?

I ask this because we really shouldn’t be going through what we are going through. But we are hoping something somewhere will change. Now everybody is joining in the call for restructuring; that is good if we can look into that. At the same time, everything is not about government; I think individually the recklessness has been too much.

There is need for some reorientation, some rebirth for the average Nigerians. So, it’s our prayer that there will be divine intervention. Do know since when I have been painting divine intervention? I still did one recently. I started painting divine intervention since 1988. And I was thinking at that time that we had problem, but we have problems now more than we had then.”

On the arts and culture sector, he however said: “We have done fairly well. I am always proud to say that anywhere that Nigerians move into in terms of art there is usually that attention because they know what we are producing. And there are artists of international repute in Nigeria; what has been affecting us is the difficult environment; somehow I am always hesitant to use the word ‘hostile’ environment. The artist goes through a lot of agony to produce his works; and there are fewer venues to exhibit his works. Patronage is very limited, but the unrelenting spirit of the artists keeps propelling him to do more works.

Government should be fair to everybody, says Ezeigbo.

In her submission, Prof. Akachi Ezeigbo appealed to the leaders to be fair. “We thank God that we are still one nation even though there are so many people aggrieved and unhappy. So we pray our leaders would do what know what to do and those of us who are following, we should also do our best to keep our nation. But what I would want to appeal to the leaders is that they should try and be fair to everybody because some of these agitations are a result of lopsidedness in the running of the affairs, the way appointments are made.

They should try to make every part of the country believe that they belong to the nation. You don’t expect people to be loyal in a country where they feel that they have been shortchanged or they have been treated fairly like other people. “I feel sad when I see the way things are done here. So I want to encourage those who are in leadership position to think about this. We have this saying that when you treat a child like you treat the other children, the child will be happy. It is a well-known African proverb, we cannot ignore these things. “So I wish the government well and I pray that God will help them to fulfill all their promises, and also to be fair to everybody.”

Nigeria has been a heart breaker – Anyanwu.

Veteran journalist and publisher, Senator Chris Anyanwu is unhappy with the situation of the country. According to her, Nigeria has been a heart breaker. “I am not impressed at all. Nigeria has been a heart breaker. We’ve been stumbling and falling. I don’t think that any Nigerian will be happy with what this nation has become. We need to transform Nobody is happy with our country,”

she said. She however noted that the arts scene presents a lot of possibilities, a lot of excitement. “Young people are beginning to do work that reflects deeply on our society. And with the advent of the internet, they are able to display and project their art unto a larger audience. And so they are able to get patronage from all over the world, and that brings a lot of hope to the artist. The art sector can actually contribute a lot to economic development through this, doing great work, packaging them, using social media (internet), and contributing to society. Historically, there has always been a connection between creativity and social change.”

