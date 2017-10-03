Parents laud Bequest College over quality tuition, discipline

Owners and management of Bequest College, Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos have been applauded by parents for the quality teaching and learning imparted on the students, as well as the high moral value and discipline being instilled in the system for proper upbringing of the students.

They gave the commendation at the fifth graduation and prize-giving day of the school, organised for graduating students for the 2017/2017 school year, and to celebrate the sterling academic achievements so far recorded by the school.

The event, which took place on the school premises, was attended by the Director of the college, Pastor Wilson Akpughe, who, while welcoming the guests said despite the fact that the college offers sound and qualitative education that appeals to the students’ cognitive, affective and psycho-motor domains, it has never relented in giving them good moral upbringing.

Still on the quality of teaching and learning process of the school, he insisted that the students were being nurtured to be independent such that they could defend their certificates at all times as examination malpractice in whatever guise is prohibited in the college.

Also, the director assured the parents that sanitation and cleanliness of the students and school are top priority of the management, saying this has prompted the school to provide washing hand basins at the entrance of the school for the students to wash and sanitise their hands to prevent the spread of any communicable disease or sickness among them.

Akpughe, who urged parents to ensure their children are also well-grounded morally at home, as charity begins from home, however, advised them to build a close relationship with their children so as to avoid negative peer influence on them.

A parent, while lauding the school management for the provision of all round education that will better position their children and wards, said of the school: “My experience with this school so far is laudable in terms of its quality teaching and learning process.”

She added: “The school has helped a long way in grooming our children morally and academically, which no doubt have differentiated them from other students, especially in this locality. Besides, the schools’ academic performance is commendable. So, I will say without any ambiguity that I have no regret associating with this school.”

In a chat with New Telegraph, some of the parents praised the college, especially for the provision of adequate facilities, well-equipped laboratory and quality of teachers, saying they have no regret in enrolling their children in the school.

“We can say that Bequest College is one of the best schools here in Ajegunle. The teachers are excellent and we have had no cause to be at loggerhead with any of them or the management.”

Meanwhile, the Head Boy, Chuckwujekwu Joshua, described his experience as a bit tasking, but stressed that it has however equipped him for future leadership responsibility within and outside the school system.

He also harped on discipline as one of the major strength and characteristic that distinguished the college from its other contemporaries, saying: “Discipline is one of the strength that has distinguished us from others, in terms of moral upbringing and behavioural disposition that stand us out.”

Echoing the position of her male counterpart, the Head Girl, Stanley Ruth, lauded the management and teachers for the level of discipline instilled in them, which according to her, will not only continue to guide them, but also equipped them for the challenges of life.

She stressed: “Whenever a student misbehave here, they are most often counseled and advised, rather than inflicting punishing on them because the school believes strongly in using corrective measure than punishment.”

Like this: Like Loading...