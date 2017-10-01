Paris 2018 W/Cup: Falconets battle Tanzania in Dar es Salaam

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s national soccer team, the Falconets, will today battle the Tanzania women’s U-20 team in the 2018 Women’s World Cup qualifiers second leg encounter.

The Tanzanites, under the tutelage of head coach, Sebastian Nkoma and his assistant Edna Lema, have been fine-tuning in the city since last week for the first round, second leg match scheduled for the Azam Complex. The match will start at 4pm, according to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media and Information officer, Alfred Lucas.

Lucas, revealed yesterday that the Nigerian team flew into Tanzania with a 31- member delegation, out of which 18 are players.

The Falconets defeated the Tanzanites 3-0 in the first leg first round of the qualifiers played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State.

Like this: Like Loading...