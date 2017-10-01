Party time as Keyamo becomes SAN

Delta State-born city lawyer, Festus Keyamo is one of the most popular legal practitioners we have in this country. His outspoken nature and the fact that he’s handled high profile and controversial briefs continually puts him under the spotlight.

Despite his impressive profile, not a few will readily attest to the fact that attaining the status of a SAN for him was almost becoming impossible even as many were of the view he was ripe for the prestigious title.

Without relenting, Keyamo continued with what he knows how to do best and this has eventually paid off.

Festus was among thirty lawyers who were recently decorated with the title of SAN recently.

Such feat no doubt calls for celebration and the new Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Festus, played host to friends, associates and well-wishers he invited them to celebrate with him on the attainment of his new prestigious status.

The reception, which held at Victoria Island on Sunday, had people from different sectors in attendance.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote was however the major attraction at the event.

Foluke Daramola and hubby, Kayode, Ronnie Dikko, City clothier, Mudi, were among other guests in attendance.

