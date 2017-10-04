Patience Jonathan’s petition: Reps to issue bench warrant on Magu

The House of Representatives yesterday threaten to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Alhaji Ibrahim Magu for failing to honour the invitation of its committee on petition in connection with a petition written by a former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

Chairman of the House committee on public petitions, Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta (PDP, Abia) who disclosed this yesterday at the sitting of the committee said the bench warrant will be issued to compel Magu’s appearance on 7 November, 2017.

Recall that Dame Patience Jonathan had petitioned the House over her alleged harassment and freezing of her bank accounts and those of her relatives by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Also petitioned by the former first lady was the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

At the continuation of sitting on the petition yesterday, the committee, which gave Magu up to yesterday to appear, lamented that the EFCC chairman had shown great disrespect for the House particularly on the petition by the first lady.

However, following Magu’s failure to appear at the continued hearing yesterday, the Committee said his disregard of the Committee’s invitation was disrespectful to the parliament.

According to the chairman, “There is a need to say that people should work within the confines of the law because nobody is above the law

“EFCC has consistently absent itself from this hearing, if it were here, perhaps we would have dispensed with this investigation.

“What the EFCC is doing is not only unfair but disrespectful to the parliament,” Nkem-Abonta said.

In addition, the Committee ordered five out of six banks where Jonathan and her relations have accounts to furnish her lawyers with details and relevant document on the restriction from the anti-graft agency and the courts.

Mrs. Jonathan’s lawyer, Mr Charles Ogboli had complained that only two banks complied with the committee’s directive on lifting of the restriction. Recall that at the last sitting of the committee about two weeks ago, it ordered six banks to defreeze all accounts without restriction belonging to the former first lady.

According to Ogboli, the former first lady was unable to access her accounts despite the Committee’s directive and the vacationing of the restriction order by an Appeal Court.

The banks said they were unaware of court orders vacating the earlier restriction orders.

As a result, the committee ordered the banks to furnish Jonathan’s counsel with details of the accounts and litigation documents

