PDP chairmanship aspirants defy Emmanuel, defect to APC

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel’s last minute effort to stop four chairmanship aspirants in the recently-concluded local government primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Urue, Offong/Oruko Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Saturday, failed.

The chairmanship aspirants and his over 2,000 supporters defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Led by Chief Okon Bassey, a former member of the state House of Assembly, the aspirants also turned down the appeal by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Victor Antai, who personally visited Urue Offong/Oruko APC office in Okuko, venue of the defection ceremony, shortly before the event started and knelt down before the defectors to plead with them.

The aspirants, who included Mr. Nkereuwem Enyongekere; Mr. Ntanta Sam Okpo and Kate Nduonofit, alleged Mr. Antai, offered them N20 million on behalf of the governor to remain in the PDP. Bassey, who spoke on behalf of the defectors at the ceremony, told the crowd that Governor Emmanuel spoke with him for about 40 minutes on telephone that morning, appealing to him and the others not to defect and promising them money and car gifts. He said they rejected the governor’s appeal because the PDP had no chance of retaining power in the state in 2019.

Receiving the defectors who included a former Commissioner, Chief Nukak Ante, the Urue Offong/Oruko chapter President of Esu Nlap Oro, Mr. Nuke Etim Nuke and Dr. Bassey Willie, a seasoned politician, the APC Chairman, Dr. Amadu Attai, assured them of equal treatment as old members of the party.

The APC Chairman for Akwa Ibom South senatorial district, Mr. Emmanuel Oton, said it was clear that the party would record a landslide victory in Urue Offong/Oruko. Benedict Ukpong, the commissioner representing Akwa Ibom State in the National Population Commission, promised the APC state leadership that the party would sweep the polls in Urue Offong/Oruko as it did in 2015. He assured the defectors that they would be fully accommodated in the APC.

