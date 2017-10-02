PDP Chairmanship: Gbenga Daniel to make formal declaration on Oct 18

The former Governor of Ogun State and Chairman, Kresta Laurel Group, Otunba (Engr.) Gbenga Daniel FNSE., FAEng will be declaring formally his bid to contest the National Chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday, October 18th, 2017.

The event will take place at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Already the former governor has gotten the endorsements of the former National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, the former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido and the former Minister for information and Ijaw Leader, Chief Edwin Clark amongst others.

The elective National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party comes up on December 9th, 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...