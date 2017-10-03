‘Why pension fund administrators shy away from real estate’

Dayo Ayeyemi

Despite the growth in Nigeria’s pension fund assets put at N6.5 trillion as at last April, paucity of verifiable data, lack of bankable documents, difficulty and huge cost of obtaining Governors consent, are major reasons why real estate sector has not benefited from this huge pool of investible fund, New Telegraph has learnt.

Findings have also showed that due to the risky nature of real estate, many pension fund administrators have been shying away from investing their funds in the sector, except few.

According to President, African region, International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), Mr Chudi Ubosi, the fact that governments issued Certificate of Occupancy is not incontrovertible proof of ownership has shield away pension fund administrators from real estate transactions, among other factors.

He noted that despite major agitation on the need for the government to direct pension managers/administrators and banks to invest certain of their funds in housing/real estate sector, only few have lent to real estate investments.

Major fear of administrators, according to Ubosi, was based on the fact that they would have to take responsibility for the successes and failures of their investments.

Ubosi, who is also the Principal Partner, Eleh-Ubosi and Associates, pointed out that all the above identified challenges have contributed to poor access to funds for real estate development despite directive from the National Pension Commission that the growing pension assets should be invested in the housing industry, particularly the real estate, in addition to investing in infrastructure,

He said: “More often than not, real estate for a lot of the reasons enumerated above is seen as a risky investment despite the attraction of huge profits for those who take the risk.

“We must also remember that currently, government backed securities and bonds are returning dividends of nearly 18 per cent – risk free. Real estate even at the best of times may return 8 per cent – 10 per cent with all the attendant risks.”

It would be recalled that funding real estate investments have been a major problem in the country and this has been a major reason many people clamour for alternative funding from pension fund.

Reeling out challenges of affordable housing provision in the country, President, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Ugochukwu Chime, said they include Land Use Act, unfavorable government policies, access to cheap funds, inadequate financial support, house prices rising much faster than wages, bureaucratic and expensive land registration and building approval process, coupled with irrepressible fall of Naira.

Lead Partner, Detail Commercial Solicitors, Ayuli Jemide, stated the importance of investing the fund in real estate sector , saying: “It accounts for 7.6 per cent of Gross Domestic Products (GDP) , a major revenue generator for many states in Nigeria and provides jobs for millions of people.”

He listed stifling mortgage system, sub-optimal land tenure and archaic land titling and registration system as three major gaps in the sector.

While private sector investment in housing is imperative, he urged the government to lead by providing adequate frameworks and incentives, particularly with affordable housing.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, recently in Abuja, identified various bottlenecks hindering genuine investors and by extension, free flow of funds into the mortgage sector.

Corroborating Ubosi, Emefiele, noted slow bureaucratic procedures in land administration and high cost of land registration as serious impediments to adequate housing delivery in Nigeria

Besides, he acknowledged limited access to housing and mortgage financing, complications in enforcing mortgage contracts and foreclosure on properties in Nigerian courts, adding that the land tenure system as enshrined in the Land Use Act of 1978 has deterred proper development of a robust and sustainable housing sector.

He also identified high rate of population growth, high rate of rural-urban migration and exorbitant cost of construction materials as other problems militating against the robust development of housing and mortgage sectors in the country.

However, he reiterated the need to take urgent action aimed at expediting judicial process for adjudicating on mortgages and other commercial disputes.

Like this: Like Loading...