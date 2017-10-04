Again, pensioners match against Okowa

Dominic Adewole

ASABA

Pensioners in Delta State again yesterday trooped to the streets of Asaba, the state capital, protesting against the state government for failing to pay their arrears since 2013.

They were particularly aggrieved that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa failed to factor them into the N10 billion Paris Club loan refund the state received from the Federal Government.

The protesters, comprising retired primary and secondary school teachers mainly, besieged the state’s House of Assembly complex along the popular Okpanam Road, before laying siege on the Government House gate.

This came a week after retirees under the state’s civil service, led by their Chairman, Ajueshsi W. E. Ovwiroro, said the state was owing them more than N500 billion, saying all entreaties to reach a truce with the governor since he assumed office had met a brick wall.

They moved from the premises of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) to the state’s House of Assembly and the Government House, threatening protest votes against the governor in 2019, even as he said that they had written a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) protest letter to the Accountant-General of Federation under the Irreversible Standing Payment Order (ISPO), asking him to deduct N500 million on monthly basis from the Delta State monthly allocation for the payment of retirees.

It took the Speaker, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, hours before he could pacify them to be patient with the governor, who he described his administration as a product of Nigeria’s bad economy.

The speaker said despite the economy recession, the governor had appropriated the lean resources accruing to the state from the federation account well.

But the Chairman of the retirees, Jerry Anioghere, who lamented the plights of his members since 2013 to include sudden death, stroke, ill-health, debts from money lenders, wondered why the governor misappropriated the Paris Club loan refund that came into the state two months ago.

Anioghere urged the governor to quickly work out a framework for the smooth implementation of Contributory Pension Scheme to assist the pensioners before the 2019 general elections.

Like this: Like Loading...