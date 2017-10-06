Pensioners: PTAD’s verification has given us hope

The on-going verification exercise being conducted by Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has restored hope in pensioners whose benefits had been hanging for years.

Some of the pensioners, who participated in the exercise last Thursday in Lagos, told New Telegraph that they had lost hope of being paid their pensions until PTAD came into the picture.

The exercise, which is coming barely two weeks after the one for federal civil servants was carried out in the state, involved those who retired from defunct New Nigerian Newspaper, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Nicon Insurance, and Nigeria Reinsurance .

Speaking with this newspaper, one of the pensioners, who retired from New Nigerian newspaper, Mr. Patrick Omeh, said life had been very difficult for all if them with some already dead.

Omeh, who retired in 1999, said he was yet to receive anything from his employer, a development that prompted them to take the matter to court. According to him, PTAD, especially with the current management, is the best thing to have happened to pensioners over the years.

“Until this administration of President Muhammadu Bulgari, past leaders were not really serious about the welfare of pensioners. If the situation continues like this, pensioners would not have any reason to complain,” he added.

On his part, Mr. Joshua Jaja, who also retired from the same newspaper organisation, said apart from the confidence the directorate had restored the system, the conduct of the verification exercise was also done under a very peaceful and cordial atmosphere devoid of putting the retirees under stress.

He said: “Everything is well coordinated. The workers deserve to be commended for realising that they do not have to keep senior citizens standing for too long. They also went further to provide food for everyone who came.”

