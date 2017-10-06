PFAs invest N601.15bn in banks, real estate

As the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) records steady progress with pension assets hitting N6.73 trillion, pension fund administrators (PFAs) have so far invested a total of N601.15 billion in banks and real estate properties, New Telegraph has learnt. The combined investment, representing 8.74 per cent of the total amount, has banks taking N385.08 billion (5.72 per cent), while real estate controls the balance of N216.07 billion, representing 3.2 per cent.

According to statistics made available by National Pension Commission (PenCom), 73.63 per cent of the total funds, representing N5.31 trillion, had also been invested in Federal Government securities. Details of the investment revealed that N3.80 trillion; N1.12 trillion and N39.37 billion amounting to 56.47 per cent were invested in FGN bonds with 16.67 per cent invested in the FGN treasury bills and 0.59 per cent invested in Agency Bonds (NMRC & FMBN) respectively.

It also showed that N539.78 billion, which is 8.02 per cent of the funds, was invested in domestic ordinary shares; while N385.08 billion, totalling 5.72 per cent of the funds, was invested in banks.

The pension operators invested N258.2 billion, N216.07 billion, N106.2 billion and N93.4 billion, representing 3.8 per cent, 3.2 per cent, 1.5 per cent and 1.3 per cent in corporate debt securities, real estate properties, state government securities and foreign ordinary shares, respectively. Superannuation bonds got N11.66 billion; commercial papers, N42.48 billion; Reits, NN10.90 billion; private equity fund, N17.93 billion; infrastructure funds, N3.39 billion, while cash and other assets, got N40.89 billion.

It would be recalled that as at the end of last February, the PFA invested N4.56 trillion (72.36 per cent) out of N6.30 trillion pension assets in Federal Government’s securities. PenCom noted that N3.71 trillion was invested in Federal Government’s bonds, while N851.42 billion was invested in treasury bills.

The regulator stated that N469.17 billion was invested in domestic ordinary shares; N88.95 billion in foreign ordinary shares; N82.44 billion in agency bonds (NMRC & FMBN) and N150.37 billion in state government’s securities. Other investments are N258.34 billion in corporate debt, N12.35 billion in superannuation bonds; N367.89 billion in banks; N16.76 billion in commercial papers; N5.18 billion in foreign money market securities; N9.19 billion in open/close -end funds; N9.96 billion in Reits. Real estate properties got N216.88 billion; private equity fund – N17.82 billion; infrastructure fund received N2.33 billion and cash and other assets N33.58 billion.

Since the inception of the CPS, the fund managers have followed laid down rules in investing workers’ contributions under their management. Although the Act setting up the scheme permits them to invest part offshore, they have remained meticulous in this regard to avoid any form of logjam whenever the investment is to be accessed.

Section 87 (2) of the Act pro-vides that a PFA may invest the pension funds in units of any investment outside Nigeria within the categories of investments set out in Section 86. Section 85 of PRA 2014 provides that the safety and maintenance of fair returns on the amount invested are the main investment objectives of the PFAs operating under the CPS.

Sections 86 and 87(1) of PRA 2014 specifies the types of financial assets and instruments pension funds can be invested in, either in Nigeria or outside by PFAs, while Sections 88 and 89 of the same Act place restrictions on assets and or securities pension funds cannot be invested in. The regulator, PenCom issues from time to time, regulations and guidelines on investment of pension funds and assets in order to achieve the investment objectives.

