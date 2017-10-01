PHOTOS: Buhari celebrates Independence Day with troops in Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the troops of operation Lafiya Dole that his administration will do everything possible within the scarce resources to support the military in its fight against the Boko Haram insurgency and other internal and external security challenges.

The President disclosed this in Maiduguri on Sunday while addressing the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at the Parade Ground of 212 Battalion, Maimalari cantonment, as part of activities marking the 57th Independent anniversary of the nation.

He said “when we assumed duty, some of the Nigeria territories was under Boko Haram occupation, but with support and commitment all these areas were liberated. The military will continue to remain in the front line until all people are safe wherever they may find themselves”.

“the security of the country is in the hands of God and in your hands and if Nigeria breaks up today the security service will be the first casualty, if the nation didn’t exist, the security will be first to be affected, I, therefore, urge you to continue keeping the nation united”, the President told the troops.

He said, “those who were making noise about the stability of this country were not born during the civil war to see the quantum of destruction and unnecessarily lost of lives and those not know what it takes to be a nationalist that was why to learn a lesson from the civil war”.

“I am here to celebrate the 57th independence anniversary with you and also to support you and tell you that you are doing a great job, as we have received many recognitions and commendation from international communities. This only honour I will do to you, in appreciation of your job well done”, the President added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin said the visit of the president was a morale booster and also an encouragement to the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, adding that such visit is unprecedented.

He said, “when President Buhari assumed the mantle of leadership of this country some local government were under the control of Boko Haram insurgents but with the leadership and support of the Mr. President through the enhancement of supports all these territories have been liberated”.

It could be recalled that this was the first visit of the President since he assumed the mantle of leader of the country on May 29th, 2017.

