PHOTOS: Kachikwu, Baru bury differences

The lingering difference between two egg heads in oil and gas sector, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru was set aside earlier today, as the duo unite in discussing opportunities in the sector.

The occasion was at ongoing Nigeria Economic Summit holding at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. Kachikwu and Baru met at the Energy Policy Committee breakout session.

While Baru was leading discussions at oil and gas session, the Minister came in few minutes into NNPC Group Managing Director discourse.

As soon as the Minister of State entered, Baru stood, approached him and both exchanged pleasantries.

Kachikwu also offered that he be represented at the second session of the dialogue by Baru, a request the organisers politely declined, because Baru was to chair a session and it would affect his participation.

Kachikwu left before the end of the programme and Baru represented him.

However, Kachikwu returned and joined Baru in chairing the event.‎ After the session, both men held brief chat before departing.

Speaking on the opportunities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, Kachikwu said Nigerian petroleum industry has immense potentials which are growing on a daily basis.

He agreed that the operating environment is tough, but stated that the Federal Government was looking at areas where it can provide incentives to boost returns for investors, so as to attract more investors into the industry.

He explained that the Federal Government is putting in place machinery to increase the scope of its earnings in the industry.

He also noted that the environment is improving, adding that companies that had suspended their big-ticket projects are beginning to look at the potentials of reviving the projects and are set to take Final Investment Decision, FID.

Baru, on the other hand, highlighted the opportunities in the forthcoming marginal oil fields bid round, stating that the successful completion of the process would present a veritable opportunity for Nigeria to grow its crude oil output and create employment.

Like this: Like Loading...