Plateau organises peace rally for Hausa, Igbo youths

Youths under the aegis of the Plateau Youth G-17 Peace and Progressive Forum yesterday in Jos, the state capital, organised an Independence Peace Walk, tagged: “I am my brother’s Keeper,” comprising Igbo, Hausa and other youths groups in the state.

The peace walk, which began from Old Airport Junction Roundabout to Secretariat Junction Flyover Roundabout in Jos, attracted hundreds of youths, wearing green and white T-shirts with Nigeria flags and dancing to indicate genuine peace through greater understanding among various tribes.

Convener of the Plateau G-17, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos said the motive behind the peace rally was to denounce agitation for Nigeria’s disintegration and also to build confidence among Igbo and Hausas in Plateau State, that the state is still the “Home of Peace and Tourism.”

“The peace rally became necessary following the plans of some miscreants, who few weeks ago wanted to take advantage of peace in Jos to cause disunity, as well orchestrate their evil plans.

But, we saw it very important to call on all youths in the state and other Nigerian citizens resident in the state to reaffirm our commitment to peace since an average and genuine Plateau man will not want war or conflict.”

He further said that since there is freedom of unity in the state, the youths will continue to promote the existing peace that God has divinely planted in the state, noting: “We have reaffirm our commitment as Plateau youths either Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, Tarok, Ngas, Berom and all the tribes in respective of religious affiliation that we will promote peace, unity, harmony and progress and we all agreed to live peacefully together in unity for progress and development.”

