Police commissioners under probe –PSC

Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday said it was investigating some state Commissioners of Police over alleged abuse of office. This action came on the wake of official complaints and petitions of alleged abuse of office received against them.

Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Musa Istifanus, disclosed this while receiving the leadership of the concerned citizens of Edo State who were in the commission to protest against what they called the continued underwhelming performance of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Haliru Gwandu Istifanus said PSC had received several complaints and petitions against some Commissioners of Police who were allegedly going against laid down rules and regulations. According to him, the commission will take serious action against any of the CPs found to have compromised his office.

He said: “The commission takes very seriously issues of abuse of office especially from state CPs which can lead to anarchy. The complaint from the Edo group will be expeditiously handled. We will not allow anarchy in Edo State; we will immediately look into this complaint and take a decision on it.” Earlier, the leader of the group, Hon. Henry Okpeme, had complained of the collapse of security in Edo State, mentioning the alarming increase in high profile assassinations, kidnapping and rape.

Like this: Like Loading...