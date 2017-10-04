Policeman leads robbery, dies of gunshot wounds

Pamela Eboh

Awka

A dismissed policeman, Mr. Kenneth Chikwe, has reportedly died of gunshot wounds he received while leading a robbery in Awka, Anambra State.

The police also arrested 13 others for diverse offences ranging from car snatching, kidnapping, armed robbery and child stealing.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar, said that Chikwe was arrested in Awka with bullet wounds after he dispossessed two people of Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and Hilux van at gunpoint.

The SUV is marked MUS 644 BB, while the Hilux van’s registration number is LND 685 FW.

Items recovered from the different suspects included Range Rover SUV, Hilux van, one AK47 rifle, 20 rounds of ammunition, one Pump Action Rifle, one K2 rifle with 15 rounds of live ammunition, one Pump Action gun with five cartridges and one locally-made pistol.

Umar said that Chikwe’s arrest and his subsequent confession led to the arrest of his partner in crime, Mr. Uzohu Livingstone, 51, at Owerri, Imo State, as well as the recovery of the two stolen cars.

According to the commissioner, the two suspects gave useful information that helped in nabbing other gang members. Umar disclosed that Chikwe later died from his gunshot wounds.

The police chief noted that three other suspects, Chukwuebuka Ugwu, Kosisochukwu Nwacho and Oluchukwu Nwajulide, aged 18 and 19, were picked up at Nnokwa for stealing a five-year-old boy from Agboa village, Nnobi.

The commissioner, who said the child was rescued unhurt and now with his parents, added that seven other suspects were arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping after they stormed the residence of Mr. Sylvester Arebun at Uromi, Edo State and robbed him of a Honda Pilot car, marked AA 556 EM.

The car had already been taken to Obosi Spare Parts Market by the robbers for sale before luck ran out on them.

Umar reassured members of the public that the command, under his watch, was on top of every security situation in the state.

He said: “My men are ever ready to match any criminal element in the state in our bid to maintain peace, secure and protect the lives and property of good people of Anambra State.

“I use this opportunity to appeal to the members of the public that as the governorship campaigns commence on November 18, to feel free to come up with any vital information that will be of great assistance to the command in the fight against crime and criminality.”

