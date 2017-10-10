Policemen protest non-payment of two months’ salaries

Nobody is being owed salaries –FPPRO

Hundreds of policemen attached to the Kaduna State Police Command, yesterday, paralysed activities within the command when they embarked on a protest over alleged non-payment of two months’ salaries.

The policemen said they had not been paid their August and September salaries. A police source disclosed that eight police commands – Kaduna, Kebbi, Gombe, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Imo and Ogun states – are owing August and September salaries. But in a swift reaction, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Jimoh Moshood, denied the allegation, stressing that salaries of police personnel across ranks throughout the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and all other police formations, had always being paid as at when due.

But policemen of Kaduna Command, who besieged the command yesterday morning, said that they were unhappy with the way the police authorities were treating them. The protesters, who moved round the police command to show their grievances, later gathered in front of the ‘Salaries Office’ inside the command.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abeh, who came out to address the policemen, explained that the delay in payment was from the Finance Ministry’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) office and not the fault of the police.

The commissioner urged the protesting policemen to sheathe their swords. He said: “We will deal with anyone that contravenes the law. I’m in the field attending to a very important security matter, but I have to come back to the headquarters to address you.”

Some of the protesters openly accused the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, of refusing to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to know the exact situation regarding the non-payment of the police salaries.

One of them said: “She already lied to Mr President that all is well. How can you fight corruption and you don’t pay police their two months’ salaries?” Reacting to the allegation that policemen attached to eight commands had not been paid two months’ salaries, Moshood said: “It’s not correct and misleading that police personnel protested anywhere in the country because of non-payment of salary.

Few policemen, who went on inquiry to the Mechanised Salary Section (MSS) in Kaduna State Police Command over complaint of under-payment, omission of their names on the salary payroll as a result of the implementation of the IPPIS handled by the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, were immediately attended to and addressed by the officer in charge of the MSS, Kaduna State Command in the early hours of today (Monday), and their problems have been taken up by the Force Headquarters with the office of the Accountant- General of the Federation.”

