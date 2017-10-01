Political leadership ruined Nigerian sports in 57 years –Ekeji

Nigerian sports have been characterised by a mixed grill of achievements and failures, but in all these, the latter eclipsed the former as myriad of failures and total confusion continues in the country’s sports at a time there should be improvements.

After winning the first Olympic bronze medal at the Tokyo 1964 Games through Nojim Maiyegun, the country did not win gold until the 1996 Games in Atlanta, USA and that remains the country’s best outing.

At the continental level, the best Nigeria could achieve was a single overall victory at the Africa Games in 2003. In 57 years, the country has only qualified to play at the FIFA World Cup five times and been never able to get to the quarter finals in the midst of unfulfilled potentials.

The Eagles since independence have won the Nations Cup title three times and recently been unable to pick a ticket to the last two editions. The biggest achievements in the area of sports was by the junior national football team, the Golden Eaglets that won the World Cup title five times in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015, but not without the suspicion that the country’s coaches presented over-aged players.

The country’s participation in the Commonwealth Games is also nothing to write home about. However, the poor government policy of using sports as a dumping ground for political office holders has been identified as the bane of the country’s sports in 57years and sadly, this is still inherent. The long and short of it all is that, there is not much to celebrate about Nigerian sports in 57years.

Sunday Telegraph spoke with the former Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Chief Patrick Ekeji, on his general impression about the country’s sports in 57 years going by his wide experiences as a school boy player from Christ The King College, to playing for the Super Eagles which he later coached and rising to the post of Director of Sports Development and retiring as the Director General, NSC.

He stated that in 57 years, Nigerian sports achieved some remarkable feats, but all these have been ruined by the political leadership of the country’s sports selected without recourse to sports experts in the country, a situation that made the series of achievements undermined by poor leadership. “I can tell you that Nigerian sports has tried but of course I wish that we could have done better.

That we have not fared better since independence is as a result of many reasons. “First, lets us look at sports facilities, this should be done holistically. This includes schools sports, local government sports, sports at the states and national levels, sports administration and management. If you look at facilities right from the local government areas to the states and schools, there is no doubt that these categories have provided the needed facilities.

In Nigeria at the federal level, the government has provided enough facilities for sports to develop in 57 years.” He added that: “The present state of these facilities is a different matter. For me, we have enough facilities and we have not put them to use very well because of the cost of running programmes, as these require funds.

Because of the policy that still guides sports, it makes it difficult for the private sector to play the kind of role they really want to in sponsorship. The government policy on sports does not encourage organised private sector participation, because the policies are not right.

“In respect to performance, when Nigeria first went to the Commonwealth Games in 1948, when we were still a British Colony, we went with just Track and Field athletes. And from 1960 when we qualified for our first Olympics Games in Tokyo 1964 as Nigeria, with Nojim Maiyegun in boxing, the country won a bronze medal, our first Olympic medal.

From that period till now, we should have been able to do better as a country, but this wasn’t possible as we continued to do the wrong things by way of failing to recognize those areas where we have better advantages than other parts of the world, just as Jamaica did when they identified athletics sprint events which made them best in the world in the 100metres and 200metres.

“We were not able to do this as a country because of some political decisions and that was beyond the various sports experts who served as Director-General, these included me. A lot of Nigerians too have said, we could have done better and I agree with them.” Ekeji stated that, Nigeria’s sports programming failed over the years because of the kind of persons appointed as Sports Ministers. “Sport is a complex assignment.

The Ministers of Sports in Nigeria have been too politicized and because of the way the country’s Constitution structured sports, which excluded it from the executive list, the government does whatever they like with the sector. “The Federal Government did not see sports as a priority as it does not fall within the real sector of the economy like oil, works, agriculture and health for instance.

It is because of this aberration that the various Sports Ministers appointed in Nigeria since 1960 have simply been political sacrifices. Many of them come there and threw away the country’s sports policy.

They don’t listen to the experts in the ministry. They prefer to do many wrong things without recourse to set policies. Once the ministers are appointed, the first thing they want to do because of so many reasons is to interfere in football matters and many of them don’t believe that for a country’s sports to do well there is the need to prepare for major competitions.”

The former Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry of Sports, said the country’s sports would have witnessed great progress after the Atlanta 96 Olympic double Olympic victories, but the political leadership in the country failed to take advantage of the milestone.

“Let me give you one example, in 1996 Nigeria won the Olympics football gold, and also won a gold in female Long Jump through Chioma Ajunwa. You must have been wondering what happened after those successes.

The team that won that Olympic gold medal was never called together once as a mark of honour. “They were not even presented to Nigerians to see. Other countries would have organised a friendly match against Argentina, Brazil or England who were willing to play such friendly games.

But at that time, Nigeria football which was largely controlled by the Sports Minister then didn’t see this. Nigerians didn’t see those boys live in this country and that was the moment that football management and sports generally would have taken the upward rise. That team was never called together. Let alone train together or play a friend game. That team just diffused and dissolved into the thin air. Even Ajunwa that won gold was neglected until tomorrow. Other countries would have leveraged on this for future developments.

The Minister didn’t take advantage of the Olympic Games successes to change the dynamics of sports programmes in Nigeria. “Because of the kind of political heads in the sports sector, we have not taken advantages of some of the successes achieved in the last 57 years. What did we not do right to become a great sporting nation in 57years, the answer is wrong political leadership.

And in case of some of the accidental successes we achieved, other serious sports countries would have capitalized on it and perfect the things that brought the accidental successes to become world champions. In sports successes, there would have been errors and such errors would have been well executed subsequent achievements. When you succeed or fail you review.

The political leadership in Nigerian sports did believe in review which was why Nigerian sport has recorded more failures than successes in 57 years, and unfortunately it is still there today,” he said.

Ekeji noted that Nigerian sport has tried, but the poor political direction remains a disaster. This has been the main challenge in the country’s sports. “It’s not a hopeless situation, if Nigerian sports as a department of government compete for money with the real sector ministries like works, petroleum, power, agriculture, water, education, housing and health.

If given the chance, it would become one of the best in the world. Sports is an area if well done, it can engage the youths, provide alternative sources of income for very many people and everybody will enjoy watching the art, it’s an art.

“In 57 years on a scale of one to ten, I will score Nigerian sports 6 over 10. The other positives about the country’s sports in 57 years, is that, for those that are interested in the administration of sports, they have a future as government, as sports administration has been recognized by the Federal Government as a cadre in the public service. So we can see graduates of Sports Science, Physical and Health Science ris

Save

Save

Like this: Like Loading...