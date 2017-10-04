POLITICAL NOTES: Still quest for nationhood

It was high hopes at independence on October 1, 1960. For Nigeria’s founding fathers and the citizenry then, it was freedom at a great cost. But 55 years after, it is still unfilled dreams, leaving many to wonder if Nigeria’s independence is not freedom mismanaged.

With an area of over 923,773 square kilometers, the largest single geographical unit along the west coast of Africa and the largest population in Africa, Nigeria has the most envious economic profile on the African continent. The nation is the leading producer of crude oil and gas in Africa and 6th in the world.

But 57 years down the line, Nigeria remains a land of poverty and violence despite her huge potential. This, many believe, was made possible, mainly by ineffective leadership, unbridled corruption and ethnicism, which have in turn, forced the over 350 ethnic nationalities that make up the country to lose interest in the union.

With a few exceptions, Nigeria has been struck by a string of incompetent leaders, who have only succeeded in running the country aground, while less endowed nations that got independence the same time with her, continue to make giant strides.

Nigeria’s problem had never been paucity of funds and resources, but lack of political will by her leaders to do the right thing. This explains why the country has stagnated in almost all facets of life, as it takes commitment and focus on the part of leaders to deliver good governance.

Faulty structure political has been blamed for the nation’s woes. Though Nigeria’s fragmentation predates independence given her over 350 ethnic groups, efforts by successive administrations to cement the crack have not yielded the desired result. As a result of this, the country is still seen by most of its citizens as nations within a nation.

The unitary constitution/system of government presently in place under the guise of a federal system has also not helped matters. This explained persistent calls for a the restructuring of the country to ensure autonomy for the states; fiscal federalism to pave the way for resource control by the states; equality of states and local governments among the six geo-political zones; state police and indigeneship question, among others.

It is further argued that a re-tooling of the Nigerian federalism by tinkering with items on the Exclusive and Concurrent legislative lists as contained in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), is indisputable as the centralised federal system of government presently in operation has failed the nation.

Like this: Like Loading...