Our politicians have failed woefully -Yakassai

Leader of the Northern Elders Council, (NEC), Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, is an elder-statesman from Kano State. He is a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, a founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and one time member of the group’s Board of Trustees. Yakassai was a delegate to the 2014 National Conference. In this interview with ONWUKA NZESHI, he assesses Nigeria’s political journey in the last 57 years and concludes that the political class failed woefully in the task of nation building

Nigeria is marking her 57th anniversary as an independent nation, would you say we have made progress on our journey?

Yes, we have made progress. I know that there are those who do not want to appreciate the kind of progress we have made but we have made tremendous progress and there are classical examples that can show that we really have made progress.

From the point of view of tertiary education, by October 1960, Nigeria had only one university – The University College, Ibadan but, today we have more than 150 universities in Nigeria.

We also have quite a number of polytechnics and other tertiary institutions like the Colleges of Education and so on.

If you compare what we had in 60 years of colonial administration and what we have today, you will also see that we have made progress in the health care delivery, commerce and industry sectors. In the banking industry, whereas by October 1960 all the banks in Nigeria were owned by foreigners, today all the banks in Nigeria are owned and manned by Nigerians.

If you go to all the courts in Nigeria today, Nigerians man those courts. By October 1960, most of our courts including the Supreme Court and Magistrate Courts were manned by the British people. So if you compare what we had at independence and now, you will discover the tremendous progress that we have been able to record.

Some Nigerians are of the opinion that the education we had in our early years of independence was quite high and better than what we have today, will you consider that as progress?

We still have high quality education and we have poor quality education depending on the efforts of individual students or the educational institutions. We have a lot of Nigerians who graduated from Nigerian schools, who go abroad, had to sit in examinations with people who studied abroad and they passed their examinations.

So anybody who tells you that the quality of education in Nigeria is nothing to write home about, I don’t think he knows what he is talking about.

There are both people who have acquired their education creditably and there are those who were not able to do that either because of their laziness or because of lack of stability in their institutions.

57 years after, we still have prominent Nigerians including our president going abroad for medical attention, isn’t this a form of retrogression?

No, no, no! You see, health care is a very complicated issue. The human being is a complex institution. I don’t know how many doctors and facilities that we have for the different aspects of the human body.

You see, there are ailments that you can get facilities to treat in Nigeria; there are ailments that you cannot get facilities to treat in Nigeria. It is not only in Nigeria but also in other countries.

In the case of Algeria, I think health care facilities in Algeria are far ahead of those in Nigeria but Algeria President was attending medical care abroad for a number of years, he is now in a wheelchair.

It depends on the kind of ailment that you have. We don’t know the kind of ailment that our President has, I don’t know but it depends on what the government of Nigeria wants or what facilities are available in the country. I am sure that he (President Buhari) is as patriotic as you are and he wouldn’t like to go abroad if he knows that his ailment can be treated in Nigeria.

In recent years, many young Nigerians have been going to school abroad instead of studying in our local educational institutions. Are we really making progress in this sector?

The number of people who still get their education here in Nigeria is by far more than those who have gone abroad to study. It is essentially the rich Nigerians who are able to send their children abroad to study and it is because of this tendency among Nigerians to patronise foreign things rather than things that are made in Nigeria that are of even higher quality that is killing us.

But if you compare the number of people who are schooling in Nigeria with the number of Nigerians who are going abroad, you will find out that those who travel abroad are not up to 10 per cent of Nigerians of school age.

This is because many parents cannot afford the luxury of sending their children to schools overseas. In addition, if you go to Japan, India, China, Russia and America, you will find exchange programmes – Russians going to America, Americans going to China and so on because they want to learn something different in the kind of life in other countries.

It depends on what you want to learn. It is not bad to send your children abroad if you can afford it.

In terms of political development, how would you describe Nigeria’s journey over the past years. Are we making progress?

Politically we have failed woefully. It is unfortunate. We failed woefully.

Why do you think so?

Military intervention. Others who also had the misfortune of their military getting themselves involved in politics are doing well, but ours turned out to be a colossal failure.Our contemporaries like India, Malaysia, Singapore, Argentina, Korea and a lot of other countries where the military intervened in their politics they have made something good out of the experience.

In these countries, it was the military themselves that created the conditions that pushed them forward. But in Nigeria, our military institutionalised corruption and selfishness. They didn’t do well in terms of governance and that is why we are still backward. I blame our challenges of underdevelopment squarely on this military intervention.

Nigeria exited military rule in 1999 and we have had uninterrupted democracy for 17 consecutive years. Do you think we should still blame the military? Have our politicians done better than the military?

We are not out of military rule yet. Since 1999, who are the people ruling us? General Olusegun Obasanjo (rtd) and Muhammadu Buhari, are they not military officers? Is it because you drop uniform and you put on Babanriga then you are no longer military?

We are talking about the psyche of the leaders. Even Umaru Yar Adua and Jonathan that were civilians, how did they emerge? Was it not Obasanjo who planted them? You remember when Obasanjo was elected, he said he would fix NEPA in six months; he spent eight years without fixing it. Buhari said he was going to bring change in Nigeria; he has spent over two years and hasn’t changed anything.

So they are still behaving in the military way; they are not prepared for governance because it is not their role. They don’t know their role; their role is different in the constitution. Look at what happened two or three weeks ago.

Every day, the newspapers had Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on their front pages, but since the military moved into Abia State did you hear of him again? When it is time to use force that is the area of the military but when it comes to governance, they don’t know what to do. In any administration, governance is a very serious business.

If you don’t learn how to do it, you cannot do it. The same goes with the military work, if you are not trained, you cannot do it and that is why they cannot just pick somebody on the street to be a military man; to become a Brigadier or a General.

Now, how do you think that somebody will be picked on the street to make him a President or a minister because he was a military man? He cannot do it. He has a different orientation and training.

But unfortunately, it has been the military all the way right from 1966 till date. Even Yar’ Adua and Jonathan. Until we get a committed civilian administration which is elected by the people on the basis of its programme, then we begin to talk about civilian administration. As it is now, we don’t have it.

It appears that there is no agreement yet on the issue of its structure, economy and system of government. We have calls from everywhere that we need restructuring. Is this not amazing 57 years after independence?

To me, it is not amazing because the people who are making all this noise are not talking about how to make the country to be better. We have been under the 1999 constitution for 18 years now and all these people asking for restructuring now have been here all these years.

Why didn’t they kick against the constitution all this time? One of these popular columnist said he compared the 1999 Constitution with the 1979 Constitution and according to him; the 1999 Constitution is a replica, a carbon copy of 1979 Constitution. So since 1979, why didn’t such people complain? Why did they keep quiet up until now? Mind you who are those people who wrote the 1979 Constitution?

Rotimi Williams, Ben Nwabueze, Richard Akinjide and others. Some of them are still alive and are still complaining but they were there when the Constitution was drafted in 1976 before it took effect from 1979. Why didn’t they say them what they are saying now? Why didn’t they say we shouldn’t go to the presidential system of government and that we should go to 1963 or 1960 constitution or parliamentary system? Why didn’t they say so?

Do you think that if we didn’t adopt the presidential system in 1979 our country would have been more stable and done better?

I will tell you yes but I can admit that when the presidential system was introduced, I thought it will change the psyche of Nigerians for the better because the President will be elected by Nigerians, the whole country will be his constituency and therefore we will treat everyone equally. But unfortunately, the first thing we discovered was that that has not materialised.

We still see our president as somebody coming from his tribe and the moment he is not from our tribe, some Nigerians don’t accept his leadership. Many Nigerians still owe their allegiance first to their tribes and then to the nation but as for me, my allegiance is first to Nigeria and then to my region and to my tribe but many Nigerians are not like that. Now we find that the presidential system we adopted is also very costly. We are now the only country that is spending 70 per cent of its revenue on bureaucracy – salaries, allowances, stationeries, vehicles and what have you.

The remaining 30 per cent cannot develop our economy; 30 per cent of our revenue cannot resolve any developmental issue. So we realised that is a matter of trial and error. We have now tried it, we thought it would work but it is not working. I am for a change but I have no power to change it. But if anybody comes to change it to parliamentary system, I will support him.

Don’t you think this clamour for restructuring and all the debates that are going on could be harnessed to bring about this change?

I have never opposed the issue of going back to the 1963 constitution. I am speaking for myself that I am 100 per cent in support of that idea. I want all the 36 states to be collapsed and let us go back to four regions – North, West, Mid-West and East. I am not speaking for anybody but on behalf of my own self and that is my commitment.

But where I do not want anybody to deceive me is where people come with different slogans on restructuring. When the Yoruba or Afenifere met recently and said they want to return to 1963 Constitution and wants six regions, were there six regions in 1963?

So, it means that we are not going back to 1963; we are going to something else. I don’t want anybody to deceive me. All along I have been asking let them come out with a blue print, a document in black and white that I will keep for my children, for my grandchildren that this is what these people want and I support them for it, so that if they change, then the people will know that they are not honest.

The people who are now agitating for restructuring agitated for the creation of states; they called for it now because of that we have moved from 12 states structure and we are now 36 states structure and people are still asking for more states. At the 2014 national conference, I think the ultimate number we arrived was 58 states for the country. People are asking for states because they want to be governors, secretary to the government and commissioners and not to develop the states. I want anybody agitating for restructuring to write it in black and white and we will keep it in the archives.

Don’t let them come back again to ask for states whether it is the Calabar, Ogoja, Rivers State, Midwest State, or Middle Belt State, an area which is not known in the constitution; it was never recognised in the constitution, it cannot be defined ethnically or geographically. Now they are asking us to go back; I agree with them, let us go back but let them commit themselves in writing so that next time let them write in their Bible or Koran that they will not come back again and say we should go back to creation of states again. I expect people to come up with general ideas that will develop this country instead of debating about structure.

In your own view, what is the best process to develop Nigeria? Reorganise the agriculture sector, introduce modern farming methods, provide power to generate energy to power industries and employ people. If we do these things we will be out of economic recession. What China did was that they got their people together, they got their land and invested on agriculture and they are out of trouble now. We can do it. We should focus our attention on developing ideas that will change the lives of the people of this country.

Our structure today is federal, state and local governments, let them come out of the kind of structure that they have, let us see it in black and white.

What would you advise President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to do about our structures and economy going forward?

I always believe that a new government will usually do the work of its predecessor because by the time Buhari came to power in 2015 he had no budget of his own; the budget he was operating was Goodluck Jonathan’s budget. The following year, 2016, it was 50-50. Now it is his own budget but he still has to complete some of the projects started by Jonathan.

By next year this time it will be his own. Let him see what he can do from now till 2019. If he is well enough to go for the second term, then let him go for a programne because he came to power with his party without any programme and this is the reason why they are in trouble. Let him use this time now to draw up a programme. It doesn’t have to be 100 programmes in number; it can be two, three, four, and five that they can really implement by the time they are going. I served under a governor, a police officer not a politician, not a military man.

He ran Kano state for eight years and he did very well. He constructed 34 dams and they are still in existence. Unfortunately, since he left we’ve got 19 governors and none of them has gone back to those dams.

So let the present government put its act together, draw up their programmes and execute the programmes in a manner that they will impact positively on the populace. They are wearing the shoes now and should know where it is pinching them. They should draw up a programme that they can implement whether Buhari or his deputy or somebody else from the party will contest in 2019 or not is immaterial. Let them have a programme they can call their own and begin to implement the programme as their party’s programme.

