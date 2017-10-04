Poll’ll be concluded at first ballot – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will conclude the November 18 Anambra governorship election at first balloting.

Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this yesterday in Abuja at a consultative meeting with the media.

He said: “For a very long time, Anambra elections have not been concluded on first ballot, but we are sure this time that the election will be concluded at first ballot.”

He also said that in the history of Anambra elections, it was very unusual that the commission had not been bugged by court cases due to a political party presenting two candidates for an election.

His words: “So far, we have not been served any court injunction or any party bringing two candidates to us. This is very unusual in Anambra state.”

Yakubu promised that the commission would conduct free, fair and credible election in the state, while assuring the people of Anambra that they will determine who their next governor would be.

He also disclosed that the commission is ready for the election, adding that 6,200 card readers would be deployed for the exercise. He stated that as at last week, the functionality of 5,200 card readers was tested and that INEC was satisfied with the result.

He further revealed that as part of preparation for the election, no fewer than 90,000 new voters were registered in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration in the state, assuring all newly-registered voters in the state in the first and second quarters of the exercise would get their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) before the election.

His words: “We are looking at latest October 15 to take delivery of printed PVCs for all those who registered in Anambra at the first quarter at the local government level and second quarter at the ward level. We want to start distributing at least 30 days before the election so that anybody who has registered can get his or her card before the poll.”

On security, Yakubu said security agencies led by the Police had assured INEC that they were ready for the election, especially mindful of identified flash points in the state.

He also said that aside the governorship poll, the commission intended to conduct a bye-election in Idemili North state constituency, which became vacant due to the death of the representative, Hon.Francis Mmegbuaneze.

According to him, the two elections would be conducted simultaneously if the speaker of the state House of Assembly declared the deceased’s seat vacant and communicate same to the commission in time.

