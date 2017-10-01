Post-harvest losses cost Nigerian over N2.7trn yearly, says NSPRI

The Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) has said Nigeria loses more than $8.9 billion (about N2.7 trillion) annually as a result of post-harvest food losses for all its agricultural products.

The Executive Director of NSPRI, Prof. Olufemi Peters disclosed this at the commencement of a two-day capacity building workshop on agricultural products loss reduction and value addition for rural farmers held at Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, on Friday.

Peters explained that the figure was part of the findings from FAO Fact Sheet of 2013 and NSPRI survey conducted in all the six geo-political zones of the country in the same year.

“More than 51.3 metric tonnes of food are lost due to post-harvest food losses for all the agricultural products from the country.

“The institute further observed that the losses were much higher in rural communities that were in dire need of development because of inadequacies in basic facilities and infrastructure in these communities.

“Presently, post-harvest food losses for grains, roots and tubers, fruits and vegetables, livestock and fisheries are about 15, 35, 50, and 30 percents respectively,” he said.

“The money the country is losing could be annual budget of more than 20 countries, because almost one quarter of the staple and perishable foods produced in Nigeria never reach the consumers, “ Peters said. He added that if the losses were minimally reduced, the country would not only be self sufficient in food production, but will emerge as a major exporter of food products.

Peters, represented by Dr Foline Folorunso- Olayemi, the NSPRI Director, Post-Harvest Engineering, described post-harvest losses as a major challenge in the agricultural sector in Nigeria.

He noted that if Nigeria must achieve food security, the stakeholders in the post-harvest value chain must synergize to safe-keep agricultural surplus after the harvesting period. “In spite of the remarkable progress made in food production in the country, successive governments had not adequately identified and addressed the challenge of post-harvest value chain’’, he said.

