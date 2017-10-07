Power play and influence leave Ojoto without a king

Seven years after, the people of Ojoto, a prominent community in Idemili South Local Government in Anambra State, continue to wait for a new traditional ruler. OKEGWO KENECHUKWU, in this report, looks at the intrigues that have characterised the process of selecting the Igwe

By nature, every man is said to be a political animal. It is against this backdrop that human beings aspire for one leadership post or the other in the society. There are also those that have to do with government in which people aspire to become president, senators, and governors; members of the parliament as well as chairpersons and representatives of council areas. However, politicis is not limited to the political class alone.

Traditional institutions, market associations, town unions are not exempted from political race. This appears to be what is presently playing out in the sleepy Ojoto community located in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Power play and influence have not only left Ojoto without a king, it has snowballed into a crisis, which has erupted over who mounts the throne seven years after the death of their late traditional ruler, Chief Augustine Obidiwe. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, a high chief in the town who is also a Customary Court magistrate, Ichie Samuel Maduabuchukwukabidia, said he became an Ichie in 1979.

Popularly known as Ikenga Ojoto, the chief is the leader of the Ozo title holders in the community. He is also called Nzenna being one of the two oldest Ozo title holders in the town. According to him, it’s imperative to go down the memory lane on the crisis in the town which he considers a purely traditional matter that has nothing to do with government or Christianity as a religion.

Maduabuchukwukabidia said: “Among all of us who took the Ozo title in this community, only I and Isimili Dan Ilonze are alive today. Ojoto from the onset do not have Igwe. What we had was a Warrant Chief appointed by the white man, who is my late father, and then Obi in every family, and there was no Obi higher than others.

“It is hereditary in each family according to seniority. It was after the war that one of the Military Administrators of old Anambra State made it compulsory that every community should have a traditional ruler.

It was during this process, after carrying out some rituals and consultations that all the most senior persons assembled and chose the oldest man among them. He was from the most ancient village, by name, Obi Diwo from Ojoto Obunofia because Ojoto community is divided into two, Ojoto Obuofia and Ojoto Uno.

“But when he wanted to make it hereditary, the community refused and he was dethroned. HRH Igwe Ebel Adirika was then installed in his place. Adirika came from the oldest village in Ojoto Uno. He was installed by the eldest Okpala Ichie Ezenwanne, a.k.a. Ichie Aka in 1979.

It was after Adirika joined his ancestors in 1979 that the community agreed to have a constitution. That was when the then dethroned Igwe, Augustine Nweke Obidiwe, was returned to be reaffirmed the Igwe by the Okpalas.

“In the constitution, the community specifically stated that it is the duty of the eight Okpalas from the eight villages that made up Ojoto that will crown any person who will be the Igwe of the town. So, the constitution has been in effect, we have one President-General and the two sections of the union were established for easy administrative purposes.”

On why the two sections of the community have parallel New Yam festivals, Maduaburochukwukadibia explained that traditionally, Iwaji or New Yam festival has never been an exclusive preserve of the traditional ruler, rather, the traditional custom of Ifejioku and every person who wishes to celebrate it will do so in the person’s house or wherever the person chooses.

“Trouble started when Obidiwe died and by the provision of our constitution he was from Ojoto Uno and the Igwe now shifted to Ojoto Obuofia. And in Ojoto Obuofia the Igwe will come from the oldest village which is Enungo with six kindreds.

They are: Umuofor Umuezeikegwu, Umumeregini, Umuoragii, Umuezemutukwu and Umuobinga. “According to seniority, the town of Umuofor as the oldest (Okpala Enugo) was to produce the next Igwe in that order, but one of the rich men in Umuezekegwu who is the second, said they would produce the Igwe contrary to the provision of the constitution.

This person, by virtue of his position in the town, is the Asato Ojoto (the Regent) and the constitution specified that Asato Ojoto will preside as Regent whenever the Igwe joins his ancestors.

“Ordinarily, the Regent would not have come from the late Igwe’s cabinet but because there were some crisis before the Igwe died, the position of Regent ought to be headed by the Head of Ozo title holders until a new Igwe emerges.

But where a member of Igwe’s cabinet becomes the Regent, such a person finds it very difficult to return to the Ndichie having climbed such an exalted position. “We are even happy that what is happening now will help us address the issue of Igweship in Ojoto.

This group causing trouble with the former Regent wanted to drag the town out of its constitution by asking the community to put the selection of the Igwe to votes, contrary to the laid down rules as enshrined in our constitution. Some of us also agreed to put it to votes and we said if it is put into vote then the Igweship will have tenure but they refused.” For the chief, making the position of Igwe of Ojoto one to be held until death is on account of what obtains across the length and breadth of Igboland.

“I said so because throughout Igbo land, Igweship is for life and all those who at one time or the other had been the Igwe of Ojoto community were not elected, and they held the position till death.

As it stands now, all the traditionalists, title holders, and the majority of women and youths are with the new Igwe elect, we are only waiting for the government’s recognition. “We have recognised him as the Igwe and he has been crowned by those who are supposed to according to our traditions and customs. Even if the court says tomorrow that he is not recognised by law, nobody can replace him.

They feel that when they get to the court they will win because they have money; it’s not so. We know that they wanted to gang up and turn the Igweship of Ojoto to business where they can use money to buy it but our people insisted that it must follow the due process of our customs, traditions, and not election.

“I am one of the Okpalas in Ojoto but I cannot support evil and even if government approves anybody tomorrow, Ojoto will have two traditional rulers and that will surely brew crisis. They should remember that when the present Igwe from Obuofia joins his ancestors then Ojoto Uno will take their turn and nobody can stop them.

I’ve always advanced that Ojoto should come together and respect the traditions and customs of the people because we are ready to defend our actions on the selection of the traditional ruler even up to the Supreme Court without regret.”

However, Maduabuchukwukabidia is not alone on this issue. The President- General of Ojoto Community, Engineer Edwin Umeghalu, an Agricultural Bio-Engineering lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, also spoke to our correspondent. He said that what is happening in his community, as far as he is concerned, is a misunderstanding that should be settled amicably. He said: “This was not a crisis as such because it is a misunderstanding between two brothers of the same family.

I strongly believe God will listen to our prayers. We have been trying to explain to everybody concerned that the matter of Igweship before the community is a constitutional matter and constitution is the collective will of the people and agreement and whatever was the problem would also be solved constitutionally.

“Although, the matter has gone to court, I always advise our people that whoever goes to court should be very careful because most people believe that whenever they take matter to the police or court they are going to win. It’s not so; the court is an institution for the resolution of conflicts or misunderstanding and not a wrong place where people go to influence things or dictate to them.

“This matter has lingered for some time now. The Igwe-elect has gone to court and the former Regent has also gone to court. Igwe is trying to protect his selection and institution which was carried out by the Ojoto Akanasato Union that has the constitutional right to select an Igwe-elect for the community and present same to the governor for recognition through the Lib norms, customs and the tradition as well as the constitution of the town and in line with the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Laws.

“The laws stated clearly and unambiguously that each community or town shall, according to their tradition, customs and culture, elect and present same to the government for recognition. The laws made it a right of the community to select their Igwe and not that of the government.

In Ojoto, we have two sections of the community. The Ojoto Uno and Ojoto Obuojia and each of the quarters has its own sub-section constitution governing their activities with the Ojoto Akanasato as their Federated Town Union. These two sectional unions were erected for the purpose of administrative convenience.

So, whenever there is a conflict, the Federated Union takes the final decision if dialogue fails. We cannot implement what is unconstitutional.” Reacting to allegations that some moneybags are behind the crisis, the President- General denounced the claim, saying that everybody is wealthy depending on what represents wealth to each individual. “I cannot accuse wealthy individuals in Ojoto; we have a constitution which provides that the Igweship rotates between Ojoto Uno and Ojoto Obiofia according to seniority of the village quarters and kindred families.

“When it was the turn of Ojoto Uno, the Igwe went to the most senior village called Ezieke and to the Umuonyia kindred, which is the oldest and Umuonyia went to the Okpala (most senior family) selected Obidiwe and presented him to Ezieke who in turn presented him to the Progressive Union which is the sectional Union Administering Ojoto Uno for screening and presentation to Ojoto Akanasato.

“In this case, a cabal went to the government and wrote a petition against the town, claiming that there was threat to peace as a result of the Igweship selection when there was no such thing. In the first place, the Igwe was selected on June 25, 2016 and the petition was written in 2017 against what was concluded last year.

But unfortunately, government did not take cognisance of certain silent issues before acting. “At least Ojoto is the headquarters of Idemili South Local Government Area hosting the headquarters of security agencies in the LGA. We have the DSS, police, Nigerian Security and Civil and Defence Corps and there was no trace of security report from these agencies that there was a threat to any peace in the town and the government did also not care to investigate the allegation.” Speaking further, he said he could have been called upon to offer an insight into what the issue was but the state government just went ahead to act without recourse to those who are involved.

“At least Ojoto has a President- General and I was not invited for any session. Secondly, government did not give any directives or order stopping the selection in 2016, rather what we saw in a letter purported to be advising us for security reasons is to stop the process already concluded a year ago.

“The union saw the advice as the handiwork of some who are interested in the throne but could not get it because of the constitutional provisions. For instance, when the Igwe died we wrote to government and all the authorities concerned and after the 28-day mandatory period to start the selection.

The constitution of Ojoto Akanasato Union states that: “After 28 days of the demise of Igwe the village whose turn it is to produce the next Igwe will be called upon or directed to commence the process of selection of the next traditional ruler. These processes must be completed within a year mourning period and the final process following the demise of the traditional ruler.’” He said this process was followed to the letter and the Regent was written to begin to act until a new Igwe will be enthroned.

“It was the town union that wrote and installed him as regent and also wrote him, this time on May 13, that his office has ceased to exist following the selection of a new Igwe in line with the town’s constitution, customs, culture and traditions as stipulated in the Anambra State Town Union and Chieftaincy Laws. So, as at today Ojoto has no regent following the emergence of a new Igwe in the person of Chief Dennis Adinchu Okafor.”

However, the Igwe-elect, Chief Dr. Dennis Adindu Okafor, told our correspondent that Ojoto as a community has its own customs, tradition, culture and constitution which clearly specify the process of selection, presentation and installation of an Igwe and no one person can change it. “I think we have a constitution and the Igweship rotates among the eight villages of Ojoto according to seniority, it also states clearly who qualifies to contest the throne.

The person must be a free-born male, married and must have a least West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate and must have acceptability of the majority. The person must also be a law-abiding citizen who must be prepared to defend the constitution, customs as well as the traditional and cultural norms.” He corroborated the statement of the President-General that it is the statutory duty of the executive council of the town’s union to write to the village whose turn it is to produce the next Igwe when a present Igwe dies.

“The village will in turn write the kindred and after consulting among themselves, they will produce the next Igwe from the most senior family among their ranks, he said.” Dwelling on how he was chosen to be the next Igwe, he added: “After consultation, Umuofor ceded the lot to my family because we are the most senior in Umuofor and my name was forwarded to the OSDU sectional union along with three others.

The union invited the four candidates for screening which was already completed at the kindred level but instead of the OSDU Executive to abide by the procedure of forwarding my name to the Ojoto Akanasato Union as provided in the constitution, they opted for an election among us, a strange clause to the constitution of Ojoto because Igwe was never elected but selected.

“The Umuofor kindred, at this juncture, protested to the Federated Town Union and they looked at who met the requirements of the constitution and forwarded the name of the selected Igwe in writing accordingly.”

He said that the town has two sectional town’s unions which include the Progressive Union Ojoto for Ojoto Uno and Ojoto South Development Union for Ojoto Obuofia under the Ojoto Akanasato. “So, what happened was that when they wrote our village Enungo because we are the eldest in Ojoto Obuofia. The Enugo in turn wrote our kindred Umuofor and the family met and four of us who indicated interest summoned all the six kindred in Enugo for settlement and after hearing from them, they came up with a decision based on the laws concerned and forwarded my name as the legitimate person to be installed.”

The knotty matter over the Igweship of Ojota is in court already, as the regent and the Igwe-elect both lay a claim to the traditional throne of the community. Being the unhappy recipients of the struggle, the people wait anxiously, hoping it will not be so long before they will get to have another Igwe for the first time in seven years.

