Preaching the gospel of ‘Open Budget’

In the governance of a people at all levels – Federal, state and local governments – the budget is a critical tool for good governance, quality service delivery and overall development of any people.

Its imperative and direct bearing to the welfare of the people cannot be over emphasised.

Down to corporate governance in big, medium and small scale enterprises, no establishment can successfully attain its corporate objectives without a good measure of budget discipline.

Many schools of thought have in recent times advanced credible views that a budget can only succeed and effectively serve the purpose for which it was made, if it is inclusive, participatory, accessible and of course open to all concerned.

Consequently, civil society organizations in Nigeria have continued to seek ways to bring all the critical stakeholders in the budget process to the table with a view to sensitizing all parties on the imperative of opening up the budget and budgeting process at all levels for ease of accessibility, monitoring and evaluation of implementation.

Last week in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the Hope Givers Initiative (Supported by Christian Aid Nigeria) in a collaborative effort with Development Dynamics brought key players in the budget process to a roundtable it tagged, ‘Citizens’ Forum with Government Officials’ where ideas were exchanged with mutual concerns expressed.

Answers were also given to critical questions aimed at making the appropriation document more credible, accessible and transparent.

In her opening remark, the Executive Director of the Hope Givers Initiative, Mrs. Onyeka Udegbunam, noted that the ‘Open Budget’ forum was borne out of the insinuation that the budget process in Imo State has remained shrouded in secrecy, thus fuelling speculations in many quarters that the state is governed without a budget.

So, to address the issue and possibly redress it for the better, the Open Budget forum was convened.

The forum had participants drawn from different communities in Imo State, Civil Society Organizations, media, FIDA, religious groups, student groups, Christian Aid Nigeria, state actors such as Director of Budget and Planning; Director of Women Affairs and the facilitators.

Udegbunam explained that the essence of the meeting was to educate all the stakeholders on what is expected of them in the budget process; to evaluate the accessibility of the budget; re-emphasise the need for an open budget and develop an action plan on the way forward.

“As individuals, we need to all improve. There is a culture of silence among our people that is progressively undermining our common good. We must begin to speak out and speak truth to power. Our objective is not to sabotage any official or embarrass any government but to tell them the true position of things in our communities. Until we see the desired result, we must continue to speak out and engage government and relevant authorities in a civil manner.

“On the other hand, it is my opinion that the civil society groups must continue to sensitize the public on the need to own development in their various communities; get involved in the budget process and every other process that affects them.”

In his presentation, Dr. Jude Ohanele of Development Dynamics, noted that poverty cannot be effectively addressed or reduced where there is no budget. He said the best that can happen is the deepening of poverty which explains the level of poverty in Southeast Nigeria.

Ohanele stated that countries across the world where Open Budget indices are high, have the highest standard of living; highest life expectancy and are the most peaceful regions of the world.

He said: “I can tell you for certain that the reason Imo has no foreign investment is because it neither has a budget nor an open budget. The dance troupes, the elaborate receptions and the long grammars do not impress investors. Any investor can afford to entertain himself however he wants but when they want to invest, they are looking out for a policy document; a budget that points to the where the government is going; the sustainability and continuity of policies. They need to know that their investments are safe and cannot be arbitrarily derailed.”

He continued: “The development of Imo State will not progress an inch unless we develop a culture that demands an open budget. The budget is a public document and everybody should have a copy of it. If government claims there is a budget and the people do not have it, it does not exist.”

Ohanele stressed that because of the lack of openness in budgeting in Imo State and other Southeast states, the indices of poverty pervade the region.

“You do not need to look very far for these indices. If your children cannot attend school in your immediate community, you are poor. If you have to ferry them to Abuja for schools because the school in your community is poor, then you are poor.

“In the same way, if you cannot make use of the health facility in your community, you are poor. You may access healthcare from the cities or overseas but in an emergency, if the nearest health facility in your community cannot help you, you are poor.”

Ohanele maintained that no matter who emerges governor of Imo State; if he does not commit to running an open budget system, where the people make inputs in the budgeting process, know what is in the budget for the year and are able to trace where fund is being deployed and evaluate level of implementation at every stage, that governor cannot help Imo State.

An open budget, he said, minimizes wastage; restores rust and confidence in government; attracts investments; optimizes internally generated revenues and guarantees development.

He urged residents of the Imo State to insist on commitment to an open budget, as cardinal consideration before voting for any candidate in 2019.

He added:“In other climes where the open budget system is operational, there are still criminals in their polity but an open budget system is transparent, places everything on the table and makes it difficult for anybody to loot the commonwealth of the people.”

Joining the conversation, the Director of Budget and Planning in Imo State, Victor Okereke said he had since adopted the open budget approach in his operations and can be said to be open budget compliant.

He noted that there have been changes and improvements in the budgeting system in Imo State.

His words: “Imo State’s budget is no longer what it used to be; we now make sure that call circular is published in the newspapers. As a matter of fact, we are democratizing the budget process and making it more open for citizens to participate. Citizens are alerted before the budget process commences for a new fiscal year.”

