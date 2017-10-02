Probing JAMB, NIMASA over remittances

Nigerians have known, and acknowledged, that there is pervasive corruption in the country with revelations of huge financial heists carried out over the years, especially by politicians.

Yet, the haste to vilify and crucify political operatives have blinded our eyes to the underhand dealings in other sectors of the polity, particularly in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

Because their operations are behind-the-scenes, the MDAs usually escape scrutiny the likes of which the politicians are subjected to due to their visibility in the society.

However, the recent remittance of N5 billion by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in July to the coffers of the Federal Government – the highest ever in the 40 years of the board’s existence – has validated the fact that corruption was, and possibly is, endemic in government establishments.

Undoubtedly, this transparent disposition of JAMB has significantly demonstrated that the examinations body and others, such as the National Examinations Council (NECO), the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) could successfully run their operations without relying on Federal Government’s budget or funds.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, was so courageous and transparent to have remitted N5 billion, and with a promise to transfer another N3 billion before the end of 2017. These remittances from the same examinations body whose maximum remittance ever made to the government was a paltry N3 million per annum.

Actually, Oloyede’s outing is no surprise to many. It is a testament to his insistence that JAMB, as a revenue-yielding agency, is capable of funding itself, and does not require the allocation from the Federal Government, whether for overhead costs or capital projects.

Thus, we commend him for not only doing a yeoman’s job of translating his preachment into practice, but also rekindling Nigerians’ hope that all dreams for a new Nigeria are not lost after all.

We also note the report of good financial returns from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). With that laudable development, the Federal Government has ordered a probe of past heads of JAMB, NIMASA, and such other parastatals and agencies for lack of integrity over what the Federal Executive Council (FEC) described as poor remittances in the past.

In this wise, those who were involved in the management of the agencies, especially JAMB since inception, including Mr. M.S. Angulu, 1978-1986; Dr. Mohammed S. Abdulrahman (1986-1996); Prof. Bello Ahmed Salim (1996-2006); and Prof. Adedibu Ojerinde (2006-2016) should not escape the government searchlight.

Already, some of the former Directors-General of NIMASA are being prosecuted for corruption. Mr. Raymond Omatseye is in court over alleged N1.5 billion contract scam. Mr. Patrick Akpobolokemi is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 22-count charge for corruption allegations, while ex-Acting DG, Mr. Haruna Jauro, is also facing trial over a N304.1 million fraud.

Before now, there was lack of accountability and transparency in most MDAs. Many of them, especially revenue-generating agencies, have defrauded the government by keeping incomes beyond what they should retain. This has created room for principal officers to enrich themselves and deny government the needed revenue.

The decision of the government to investigate the financial profile of these agencies and many others in that capacity is a further demonstration of the anti-corruption stance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to sanitise the system, reduce undue wastage and block loopholes created in every sector of our national life by corrupt public officials.

While we firmly believe that the probe of JAMB, NIMASA and others will herald an era of accountability and transparency in the MDAs, we however want to advise, due to a perceived government body language, that the report of the probe should be made public and the recommendations implemented to the letter, without making a mockery of it, like previous probes that have not seen the light of the day.

Welcome as its exploit to rid the system of corruption and other sharp practices is, the government should muster the vigour and political will required by the task, and do a thorough and scrupulous job.

For the government to hold its anti-corruption war as infallible, and not merely a rhetoric to bamboozle unsuspecting members of the public, any officials found culpable of financial misdemeanour, and enriching themselves with government funds should not go scot-free.

It is expected that the government will speed action on the investigation since we want to agree that it is not in any way designed to witch-hunt anyone, but based on the collective aspiration of the people that sanity should be restored to government finances.

