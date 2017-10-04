Professor jailed 40 years over N177m graft

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, yesterday sentenced a Professor of Agriculture, Benjamin Adefemi Ogunbodede, to 40 years imprisonment without an option of fine for offences bordering on graft. Ogunmodede, a former Director General of the Institute of Agricultural, Research and Training (IART), Ibadan, was convicted along with two others, Zackeaus Tejumola and Adenose Clement.

Tejumola, a former Chief Accountant of the institute, was also sentenced to 40 years imprisonment while Clement, another staff, bagged four years in jail.

The convicts had been charged on 17-count offence bordering on conspiracy, unlawful conversion and stealing of school subvention since 2011. The court held that the 40-year sentence will run concurrently. In a judgement which lasted over two hours, Justice Nathaniel Ayo- Emmanuel said that he convicted the trio based on the overwhelming evidence against them.

“There is no ambiguity in the facts tendered by the prosecution that the three convicts conspired, converted and stole the hazard allowance of N177 million belonging to the staff of IAR&T. “Ogunbodede and Tejumola are therefore, sentenced to 40 years imprisonment each for their roles for counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15 and 16.

“Adenose is sentenced to four years in prison. The sentences will, however, run concurrently,” Ayo- Emmanuel stated. The court held that the accused diverted over N177 million from the N600 million received as subvention from the Federal Government to pay salaries of workers and execute certain projects in the institute. Justice Ayo-Emmanuel said the accused persons did not follow due process, even in some executed projects. T rouble started for Ogunbodede and others following a petition dated December 17, 2012, written by the Academic Staff Union of the institute.

In the petition, the workers alleged that Ogunbodede falsely claimed to have used N115 million to pay hazard allowance to members of staff of the institute in December 2013. It was also alleged that Ogunbodede claimed to have used the sum of N15 million to harvest crops. But investigation revealed that the professor actually spent N800,000 to harvest the crops.

