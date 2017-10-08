Prostitutes celebrate victory with free sex

The Association of Nigerian Prostitutes (ANP) has declared a one-day free sex to redeem their pledge made hours before the Super Eagles World Cup qualifier against Zambia in Uyo.

The association’s National Secretary, Jessica Elvis, had said on Saturday morning that, the association members would declare free sex in the Akwa Ibom state capital 24 hours after the Eagles beat the Chipolopolo of Zambia to pick a ticket to play at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Jessica Elvis said in a statement that, all the members of ANP have been instructed to give free services in Uyo, after the Eagles victory.

The last time the association declared such services was in 2013, when they urged the Super Eagles to win the gold at the Orange African Cup of Nations, held in South Africa. After the Eagles’ victory, the ANP declared one week of free sex to show their support for the national team.

