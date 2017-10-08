I am proud to be a teacher – LASU VC

Esther Bakare

Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Lanre Fagohun, has urged Nigerian teachers to hold their heads up anywhere they find themselves in the comity of professionals.

Fagbohun gave this advice during the World Teachers’ Day celebration organised by the university’s Faculty of Education with the theme: “Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers”, held at the 3-in-1 auditorium of the faculty.

He asked the teachers present some pertinent questions such as “What is Your Contribution to the Delivery of Excellence as a teacher? Are You One of Those Using the Strategy and Skills of 15 Years Ago to Run the Affairs of Today”?

According to the Vice Chancellor, the complexity of the society has increased because technology has changed the demand of the system.

“If you are a teacher that is still making use of your immediate network to change the taste you are deceiving yourself, the game of the day is multidimensional and divergent perspective which goes beyond your own area of discipline,” he said.

Fagbohun said student’s minds should be open to the dynamics of the 21st century skills thus a teacher needs to come out of his comfort zone by opening their minds and reading to assimilate the world’s activities coming around him.

Chairman of the occasion, Mrs Sewanu Amosu, a Permanent Secretary, in the Lagos State Ministry of Education, said no doubt the theme for this year’s World Teachers’ Day is germane to our economy as it talks about empowering teachers which demands that all impediments be removed to allow teachers supervise education.

Guest lecturer of the day, Mr S.K Jesugbohunmi, Head Educational Resource Unit, Chrisland Schools, spoke on the topic: “21st Century Teaching and Learning: Enhancing Professional Skills for Raising Learners as Digital Citizen in Nigeria”.

In his lecture he said, to be taught by a teacher who has stopped learning is like drinking from a stinking and stagnant pool saying until teachers contents are right, they will keep producing graduates that are crawling and wandering in a digital world.

Like this: Like Loading...