PTAD boss warns staff against corruption

The Executive Secretary Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor said any employee of the agency caught in act of corruption will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

To curb corruption and enhance transparency in management of pension , she said a full- fledged Anti Corruption and Transparency (ACTU) has been set up in the agency .

She said the agency’s employees are abreast of consequence of getting involved in pension fraud.

Ikeazor spoke over the weekend in Abuja at 2017 stakeholders’ forum organized by the agency.

She said the agency has recovered over N16 billion in funds and assets adding that the quantum of assets were recovered from National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON).

“ We have made progress in the recovery of Legacy Pension Funds and Assets (LPFA) . In this regard, we have recovered about N16 billion in funds ad assets most of which were from NICON insurance”, she said.

Commenting on the theme stakeholders forum- “ Putting Pensioners First, Is putting Country First”, PITAD boss used the occasion to shed light on 33% pension arrears.

Contrary to what she described as bandied of erroneous impression, she said, all pensioners had been paid their 33 percent arrears with the exception of the police force.

To ensure prompt payment of pension entitlements, she proposed pension payrolls as the way forward.

However, she said verification process for civil service and parastatals are in progress just as she confirmed that, verification had been completed in Southeast, Northwest, Northeast, as well as South South zones.

In his remark, the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris, urged the (PTAD) to work diligently in tacking corruption in the agency.

He harped on the need to ensure proper budgeting for the agency so as to improve efficiency and prompt payment of arrears and pensions.

On the verification process, he applauded the agency on the new development, noting that it should be done regularly to enhance integrity.

Also speaking, the president, Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Dr. Abel Afolayan, urged pensioners to cooperate and understand the constraints confronting PTAD with respect to getting funds to make payment to pensioners.

He , however tasked the federal government to harmonise the pension system to enhance prompt payment of pensions a d arrears and reduce stress.

Afolayan pleaded with the Office of the (AGF) to work assiduously in ensuring availability of funds to (PTAD) for regular payment.

