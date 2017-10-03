PTAD verifies NICON Insurance, NDA, others for pension entitlement

Thirteen years after the privatisation of Nicon Insurance Corporation and Nigeria Re-Insurance Corporation, respite yesterday came the way of former employees of the two organisations.

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it had commenced verification of pensioners of NICON, Nigeria- Re, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA Civilians,) New Nigeria Newspapers, among others, that had long been sidelined from pension benefits.

The verification exercise was held in Abuja, Kaduna and Lagos simultaneously. PTAD Executive Secretary, Sharon Ikeazor, who declared the exercise opened at the PTAD headquarters in Abuja, said it would last for six days. As early as 8.30a.m., anxious pensioners thronged Maitama headquarters of PTAD for the verification, which involves data capturing and verification of documents.

Some of the pensioners told our correspondent that for the first time, retirees were having it very smoothly, adding that the procedure was completely different from that of the past where pensioners were treated with disdain. Awa Nmaju, a former staff of NICON Insurance and Chairman, Pensioners Pressure Group, said they have not received pension in the last 12 years.

“Our pension has not been paid in the last 12 years and we have been struggling to see that we get paid. Eventually PTAD has done a great job, arranging this verification exercise for us, a journey that started in 2005 till now.

It’s not a small journey, but we are relieved as soon as our case was transferred to PTAD, a lot of attention has been given to it, especially with the coming on board of the new Executive Secretary of PTAD, Sharon Ikeazor, she has done a great job for us,” Nmaju said. Continuing, he said: “I am very much excited. In fact my happiest day was on the 3rd of March, when I was told that the minister has approved for us to be pensionable.”

The pensioner recalled that when the Federal Government privatised his former corporation and were paid off, he had been finding it difficult to survive; lamenting that what they were paid was not commiserate with the years they put into service.

However, he said: “Since we have been put under pension, we will start receiving monthly stipend though it may not be as we expected it, though they will pay us arrears.”

Like this: Like Loading...