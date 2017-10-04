PZ Cussons reports N123m Q1 loss after tax

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has reported loss after tax of N123.083 million for the first quarter ended August 2017.

The group in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), posted a loss after profit after tax of N123.083 million in contrast to a loss of N1.585 billion posted a year earlier, representing a percentage change of 92.24 per cent.

Loss before profit stood at N181.005 million during the period under review from loss before tax of N2.431 billion during the corresponding year of 2016, accounting for percentage change of 92.55 per cent.

The revenue of the soap manufacturer showed a drop of 12.81 per cent from N16.752 billion in 2016 to N18.898 billion in 2017.

PZ Cussons reported a 73.13 per cent growth in profit after tax for the full year ended May 2017.

The group posted a profit after tax of N3.686 billion in contrast to N2.129 billion posted a year earlier, representing a growth of 73.13 per cent.

However, profit before tax stood at N4.81 billion during the period under review from profit before tax of N3.148 billion during the corresponding year of 2016, accounting for a growth of 52.82 per cent.

The revenue of the soap manufacturer showed a growth of 14.53 per cent from N603.154 billion in 2016 to N628.782 billion in 2017.

PZ Cussons reported a 2.8 per cent in profit after tax for the third quarter ended February 2017.

It posted a profit after tax of N1.601 billion in contrast to N1.647 billion posted a year earlier, representing a drop of 2.8 per cent.

However, profit before tax stood at N2.354 billion during the period under review from profit before tax of N2.139 billion during the corresponding year of 2016, accounting for a growth of 10 per cent.

The revenue of the soap manufacturer showed a growth of 12.8 per cent from N50.656 billion in 2016 to N57.149 billion in 2017.

Analysts at FBN Quest said PZ had come a long way from mid-2015 to early 2017 when FX-related issues in Nigeria hampered profitability.

“Although recent efforts by the CBN to address FX liquidity problems have been supportive, the effect of the naira devaluation is still evident in the company’s results. FX loss for the year came in at N8.8bn vs N2.9bn in the prior year. This can be attributed to FX-denominated payables. Trade payables grew by 54.5 per cent y/y to N39.7bn in 2017.

However, the adverse impact of FX losses on the overall results was more than offset by a robust topline growth and gross margin expansion through the year. We are increasing our 2018-19E EPS forecasts by 121.1 per cent on average to reflect stable FX supply and increased utilisation of locally produced palm oil. Our new price target of N22.5 is 44.5 per cent higher and implies a potential downside of -10.8 per cent. PZ shares currently trade on a 2018E P/E multiple of 11.5x for an EPS growth of 6.7 per cent in 2019E. A risk to our valuation is a further devaluation of the naira. PZ shares have gained 73.9 per cent ytd, compared with the NSE ASI’s 31.6 per cent,” they said.

