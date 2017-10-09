Q4 2017: Analyst optimistic of economic recovery1.326

As Nigeria strides into the final quarter of 2017, financial analyst has expressed optimism over the country’s economic recovery.

Research Analyst at FXTM, an international brokerage services company, Mr. Lukman Otunuga, while previewing the nation’s economy in Q4, said with the nation currently in the process of recovering from its worst slump in 25 years, despite the headwinds created from both external and internal risk, the overall outlook remains highly encouraging.

Otunuga noted that Nigeria displayed its resilience in the global arena on repeated occasions this year by confronting a currency crisis, navigating depressed oil prices and rebounding from an economic deceleration.

He said that the annual inflation has eased considerably, while core fundamentals suggest that the economic landscape continues to stabilise.

“With the driver behind Nigeria’s economic rebound fuelled by sustainable sources such as manufacturing, agriculture and trade, it is clear why sentiment is slowly turning bullish. Now that Nigeria has shown the world that it resilient, the central bank is likely to direct its focus towards mitigating inflation and further supporting the local currency,” he said.

Otunuga explained that the fact that Nigeria managed to grow 0.55 per cent in Q2, despite suffering a painful contraction for five consecutive quarters, highlights the tenacious nature of the nation and prospects for future growth.

“Consumer prices also eased to 16.01 per cent in August, pointing to signs of improving price stability. While there is still some distance to go before inflation falls back within the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 6-9 per cent target, improved Dollar supply which has eased inflation by reducing import costs, may play a part in inflationary pressures becoming a theme of the past. Although the combination of accelerating growth and falling inflation may encourage the CBN to cut benchmark interest rates in the future, it is only one element of the equation. While an interest rate cut is likely to boost business confidence and support the nation further, attention should be directed towards the fiscal side.

“Taking a look at the fiscal side of the equation, it can be said that Nigeria is in dire need of a national infrastructure plan. Major roads remain in poor condition, bridges and railways need to be renovated and education needs an overhaul. It should be kept in mind that a solid and stable infrastructure yields a healthy economy, while a weak foundation limits growth and exposes the nation to downside risks. Rectifying these issues has the ability to not only create employment, but it would also support economic growth – ultimately boosting investor confidence.

On a positive note, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently reported that Nigeria recorded an export rise of 73.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2017. There was a significant rise in non-oil exports with agricultural goods increasing in the country’s foreign exchange earnings. With agriculture remaining the backbone of Nigeria, this report was highly encouraging, especially when you consider how the nation has an ongoing quest to diversify from oil reliance,” he said.

