Quadri tops seedings list at Polish Open

Sodiq Popoola

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri returns to the global stage as the 2014 ITTF Star Player has been seeded number one in the 32-man seeding list released for the ITTF Challenge ‘Polish Open’, which serves off on Friday October 6.

Quadri who claimed his first title in the Portuguese league at the weekend after lifting the Portuguese Super Cup with Sporting is joined on the seeding list by Sporting’s teammate – Joao Monteiro.

Quadri is hoping to use the Polish Open to prepare for this month’s ITTF World Cup holding in Liege, Belgium and he will be joined by Omar Assar of Egypt who will also be flying Africa’s flag in Belgium.

Quadri and Monteiro have enjoyed celebrated moments during their careers; earlier this year the Nigerian won the African Cup in Agadir, Morocco and more recently Monteiro was pivotal to his country’s silver medal success at the recent Liebherr 2017 European Team Championships in Luxembourg.

Notable successes but as with Germany’s Benedikt Duda, the no.3 seed, an ITTF World Tour or ITTF Challenge Series Men’s Singles title remains elusive; the nearest is Quadri Aruna. He reached the final on home soil in Lagos in 2015 when beaten by Egypt’s Omar Assar.

