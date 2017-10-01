Queen Amina of Zaria

Amina was born around 1533 in Zaria, a province of today’s Nigeria. She was the daughter of Bakwa of Turunku.

Their family’s wealth was derived from the trade of leather goods, cloth, kola, salt, horses and imported metals. When Bakwa died in 1566, the crown of Zazzua passed to Amina’s younger brother, Karama.

Their sister, Zaria, fled the region and little is known about her. Although Bakwa’s reign was known for peace and prosperity, Amina chose to learn military skills from the warriors of the Zazzau military.

As a result, she emerged as leader of the Zazzua army. Great wealth, and power came from her numerous military achievements. When her brother Karama died after a ten-year rule, Amina had matured into a fierce warrior and had earned the respect of the Zazzau military and she assumed the reign of the kingdom. Amina led her first military charge a few months after assuming power.

For the rest of her 34 year reign, she continued to fight and expand her kingdom to the greatest in history. The objective for initiating so many battles was to make neighbouring rulers her allies and permit her traders safe passage. In this way, she boosted her kingdom’s wealth and power with gold, slaves, and new crops.

Because her people were talented metal workers, Amina introduced metal armor, including iron helmets and chain mail, to her army. To her credit, she fortified each of her military camps with an earthen wall. Later, towns and villages sprung up within these protective barriers.

The walls became known as Amina’s Walls and many of them remain in existence to this day.

According to legend, Amina refused to marry and never bore children. Instead, she took a temporary husband from the legions of vanquished foes after every battle. After spending one night together, she would condemn him to death in the morning in order to prevent him from ever speaking about his sexual encounter with the queen. Legend also decrees she died during a military campaign at Atagara near Bida in Nigeria.

Her exploits earned her the moniker Amina, daughter of Nikatau, a woman as capable as a man. Her legendary escapades made her the model for the television series Xena Warrior Princess. Today, her memory represents the spirit and strength of womanhood and patriotism

