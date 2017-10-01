Quit notice: IG orders massive deployment of officers, helicopters

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has ordered Commissioners of Police in state commands and the Federal Capital Territory, to ensure maximum security during this year’s 57th Independence anniversary celebration. The IGP’s directive came in the wake of a quit notice to all Igbos to vacate the North on or before October 1.

A statement yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Jimoh Moshood, said the police will ensure that nobody, irrespective of ethnic origin, was molested or ill-treated.

This was as he added, that deployment will comprise Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces and Police helicopters among others.

Moshood urged the personnel deployed for the purpose to be civil and polite, but firm.

“The 2017 Nigeria Independence celebrations scheduled to take place across the country on October 1, 2017, to this end; IGP Ibrahim Idris has directed that a robust and elaborate security arrangement be implemented to ensure a hitch free and peaceful celebration nationwide.

“To ensure adequate security and guarantee utmost protection of life and property of all Nigerians during the period of the celebration and beyond, the Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioners of Police in all states of the federation and their Supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police in charge of Zonal Commands to carryout massive deployment of officers and men of the Force comprising Conventional Police Personnel, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Police Forces, Force Intelligence and Investigation Department for covert and overt operations, the Police helicopters and Police Marine gunboats to patrol difficult terrains and riverine areas throughout the country, and the Police Mounted Troops and dogs’ section for crowd control and crime prevention at venues of celebration and recreation during the period and beyond.”

He further said that Police Commanding Officers are to deploy all intelligence and personnel to make sure that the purported quit notice given to the Igbo in the North as well as the one given to Hausa/Fulanis and Yoruba in the Niger Delta region are not actualized.

“They are also to enforce the law as required to prevent the utterance of hate speech and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice,” he said.

Similarly, the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, His Royal Majesty Tor Tiv V, Professor James Ortese Ayatse, has assured the Igbo people and other ethnic groups resident in Benue State of adequate security and protection.

The monarch, who stated this yesterday during his investiture as the Grand Patron of the Nigeria Union Journalists, Benue State Council, said Benue is not part of such unguarded statements, and advised all settlers in the state to feel free to carry on their legitimate businesses without fear and molestation.

Ayatse frowned at cessation championed by some sections of Nigerians saying it was not in the best interest of the country which has remained united and an indivisible entity decades after independence from colonial masters.

