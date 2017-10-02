Quit notice: Security operatives ‘take over’ Kaduna

•FCT’s safe for law abiding citizens – Minister

Following heightened tension over the quit notice issued to Nigerians of Igbo extraction to vacate the north before October 1, security was tight at every nook and cranny of Kaduna metropolis yesterday. Security operatives comprising of the police, military, civil defense and riot policemen, were sighted at strategic locations within Kaduna metropolis.

This was as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Malam Mohammed Bello, yesterday said that the city and its environs were secure and remain home for all law abiding citizens of the country. But security in Kaduna State and its environs was tight yesterday; at the popular command junction in the southern part of the state, leading to Kaduna Refining and Petrol Chemical complex and the Kaduna Abuja Highway, as policemen and other security operatives were seen standing around.

It was the same at Kakuri and Railway Station Roundabouts, where a van of the state elite security outfit, Operation Yaki, was seen keeping vigil. At the Kaduna Central Business District, where the Central Market and many commercial banks and other businesses were located, an amoured personnel carrier (APC) was positioned to forestall any breakdown of law and order just as the situation was not different in many parts of the state.

This was as the Kaduna State government insisted on the arrest and prosecution of the leadership of the youth groups that gave Nigerians of South- East extraction, quit notice from the north.

A statement by Samuel Aruwan, spokesman for Governor Nasir el-Rufai, assured citizens residing anywhere in the state that they were safe, urging them to go about their normal businesses.

Meanwhile, Federal Capital Territory Minister, Malam Mohammed Bello, who affirmed commitment to the unity of the country yesterday, said the city was secure for all citizens in the country.

