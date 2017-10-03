Rage of Abuja pensioners

Pensioners are senior citizens who have spent a greater part of their productive lives serving government. But they are often forgotten as soon as they retire from active service. Some of them took REGINA OTOKPA through their pains and anguish

Contrary to the expectation of every civil servant to retire to a peaceful and comfortable life made easy by the provision of their retirement benefits on a monthly basis, after active service to their country, pensioners living within Abuja are not having life easy.

Recently, they took to the streets to vent their anger. It was a pitiable sight, watching men and women above 70 years of age denied their rights to make their grievances known, but rather chased by security operatives first from the Ministry of Finance and also from the premises of the Head of Service to the Federation. They were made to trek all the way to the Unity fountain, Maitama, Abuja.

Retired from public service and under the aegis of Association of Concerned Federal Pensioners, ACFP, they had come out as early as 7 am to protest the non payment of their 18 months arrears of the 33 per cent increment to pensioners’ salary by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), which was effected in 2010 under President Goodluck Jonathan. They also demanded the sack of Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, the Executive Secretary of PTAD.

According to them, the former PTAD boss, Murtala, who was committed to paying off the 33 per cent increment arrears of 42 months, had within the two years of his tenure, cleared two tranches of 12 months, which is 24 months, and was just about to pay the remaining 18 months before he was removed and replaced by Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor.

Confronted with inadequate means of wherewithal, the few pensioners, who struggled to come out to alert the government on their plight; were sick and in need of urgent medical attention as a good number of them had medical receipts and bills in their bags and pockets.

A very peculiar case was Mr Samuel Jebosiga, who became mentally deranged after his wife absconded with his three children, when he could no longer fend for his family. With no means of sustenance and mental instability, he has been living under the bridge at the Ministry of Education wing of the Federal Secretariat for over a year.

About eight years ago, Mr. Tiamly Najim, ruptured his left eye. He told Inside Abuja that he has not been able to attend to it due to lack of sufficient funds to cater for his family and also pay for the required treatment that would restore his left sight at the National Hospital. He is beginning to wonder if his service as a driver in one of the federal ministries for 27 years was a wasted effort.

“I ruptured one of my eyes; to get money is a big problem. The bill they gave me in the hospital is N47,500. I don’t have one kobo. All I need is for this people to pay me my money, so that I can go to the hospital to fix my eyes at the national hospital. I beg the Federal Government.”

Explaining his plight to Inside Abuja, 71-year-old father of nine, Mr. Bakare Karima, who also needs N8,000 as signified in his two bills from the Nyanya General Hospital to attend to his eyes, noted that electricity bills consume a larger part of the meagre amount of pension he earns monthly.

“I earn N9,000 in a month and in the house where I am staying in Masaka, I spend as high as N5, 950 on NEPA bills every month. It is too much but if we don’t pay, the NEPA officials will disconnect our light. I depend on people working around me to cater for my family but because of the recession, for the past two months, they have stopped.”

Since his retirement in 1999, he and his family have been living from hand to mouth. Karima, who urged PTAD to pay up their pension arrears, maintained that he would use the money to start up a firewood business to enhance the state of livelihood in his family.

Mrs Florentina Ijomah, angered over the untimely death of pensioners across the country, resulting mainly from failure of PTAD to live up to its expectations since the arrival of its new ES and her antics, joined forces with her fellow pensioners to demand for the immediate sack of Mrs Sharon Ikeazor.

“We are here to protest the delay in government paying our balance of 18 months pension increment arrears. When Murtala was there, it took him only six months to pay us 24 months arrears. This woman has come and it is almost one year and she has not paid even one month.

“She keeps promising-I will pay three months, I will pay six months, I will pay 10 months- posting pensioners over their arrears. A reliable source in PTAD made us to understand that it is not their fault that government has not released the money. If the money is not in the budget, they cannot pay. On our own effort, we went to the National Assembly with members of the NUP and met with the Honourable Speaker, who promised that this money will be included in this year’s budget.

“Reading through the budget, we saw that the money is there. The first one they released they said it was for PENCOM and now on paper they said they have released money to PTAD but they are waiting for cash backing. Sharon said she has written to DMO, finance and accountant general. So, we decided to gather that if truly she has written to them, we are appealing to all the officers in charge of those agencies to please answer and reply PTAD and cash back the money they have released on paper so that we can have our money.

“A lot of our members are dying. A lot of our members are sick. It is very unfair on us. We went to finance, we were driven like dogs to Head of Service. The police drove us again like dogs to Unity Fountain. Why? Are we armed? Old people like this, are we going to fight the police?” she lamented.

The National Coordinator, ACFP, Mr. Ignatius Uzomah, told Inside Abuja that pensioners can no longer wait for PTAD to conclude its verification exercise which might take another six months, before paying their pension benefits.

“Almost one year that Sharon Ikeazor came, nothing has been done. We are tired. We have endured a lot. Sharon should pay us our remaining 18 months arrears now. There are people who are short paid, there are those who have death cases, there are so many who have not been enrolled in the pensioners list. Yet, many of them retired many years ago, they are dying across the country. We have been begging her to pay but she has remained adamant.

“We want to get our money in the next one week and we want that woman to be removed from that place because she is a politician, a technocrat and an administrator concerned only about tomorrow. Before now, once they start paying civil servants, they will start ours immediately but since Sharon came, it takes up to three weeks.

“This pension increment, there are those whose increment came to N3,000 across the country a month. These are the people waiting for N54,000 but with the situation in the country, it looks like N54 million to us.

“President Muhammadu Buhari may be very good with a lot of integrity which we respect so much but he should not allow his officials to destroy his government. We are pleading that he should call them immediately to pay us our arrears because thousands of pensioners have died across the country.”

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, however assured the pensioners that all efforts would be put in place to ensure their arrears are paid soonest, to relieve the pensioners of their suffering.

