Re-positioning hard work in our society

Every new academic session brings its own challenges. I really look forward to the new set of dream weavers and hopeful peddlers of knowledge. I am always filled with joy to see the ranks of people registering for my class swell initially and drop when they realize I would not be the right fit for them. However, it is just the international buzz that fills me with the utmost joy; to see students from other countries break the international barrier in their pursuit of academic excellence. It never fails to thrill me as it reminds me of myself sometime in the past.

I had the encounter with a Nigerian graduate student last week and the interaction brought back memories of a recent debate on the socio-political scene if |Nigeria, specifically Lagos. It all stems from a purported advert by the Lagos State Transport Authority for drivers and bus conductors. The state requested that prospective applicants be university graduates and all hell of social media criticism was let loose.

How can someone attend university for four years and end up being a conductor? No, Nigerian graduates will not be denigrated that low. And yet, this is where my point comes in; the fact that we no longer value hard work.

Now, back to the Nigerian graduate student I was talking about. She was not only thrilled to see me, but quick to point out that she was available “for any kind of work.

Bros, I no mind cleaning and nanny work o. Anything that will bring in money except prostitution.” She chuckled as she said the last bit. Now, she is here in Canada on a full scholarship because she had an outstanding first degree result. My guess is, she holds a second class upper credit at the least. She is ready to clean and nurse other people’s kids in Canada in order to make ends meet. I did not need to ask her if she will accept the same offer in Nigeria. She wants to work. Sadly, one of the demerits of our certificate- crazy society is that we now view hard work that involves manual labour as beneath us. On a recent visit to Nigeria, I watched as hordes of our youths peddle recharge cards and spent endless time on their phone begging for data.

They want to hammer “big time”. No one wants to work for the “hammering.” It is interesting that the metaphor for hitting riches is the action of a carpenter, a skilled worker whom most of the youths will not want to emulate.

That is why foreigners from neighbouring countries will come in and fill up all the artisanal job spaces because we refuse to do them. For some reason, this “big boy” mentality is only when we are in Nigeria. A foreign country gives anonymity to the point where we are ready to do whatever it takes to make money. This mentality has to change. We must be willing to work and get our hands dirty in order to know the value of riches.

A popular saying in Nigeria is “A fool and his money are soon parted.” Well, the folly comes from the ease of the money and as usual, easy comes, easy goes.

We must instill a new mentality in our youths; one where work, irrespective of the kind, as long as it is honourable and honest, becomes the key factor in their quest for wealth and riches. For one, what you do today does not determine what you will become in the future. It only trains you for that part of your life. My dad made me become a messenger in one of his friend’s company soon after my Secondary School Certificate. I washed cups, mopped floors and refilled coffee flasks. Soon, when my services in the firm were no longer required, I performed the same task for my father and was paid for it.

It did not in any way devalue my certificates, but adds to it. Becoming a bus conductor, or doing any form of menial work as a stop gap does not diminish the value of the degree. It is only in Nigeria that you see an Engineering graduate whose career goal is to work in a bank and a mechanical engineer hunting for a roadside mechanic after his car has broken down.

Perhaps, it all starts with the educational system being tailored to the needs of the people. Poverty has got no other medicine aside from work (My literal translation of the Yoruba proverb “Ise l’ogun ise). Our graduates who are willing to take on menial jobs in foreign countries must be willing to do the same in Nigeria.

It is now time to stop glorifying wealth with no discernible source and encourage people to work hard for their money. Perhaps, when that is done, we will put dignity back in our mentality and accord hard work its rightful place in our society.

On Nigeria @57

No, I did not forget that today in Nigeria is Independence Day. It is nteresting that we are independent but still totally dependent on others for our economic needs and medical aid at the highest level. Aside from my personal beliefs which prevent me from joining in any nationalist celebration, I think celebrating the birth of a struggling giant at 57 is wrong.

If Nigeria were a man and still grapples with physical development, we won’t be celebrating, we would be seeking help and alternatives.

As a nation, maybe it is time to go that way; seek help from allies and the intellectual field for solution to the numerous problems.

Hold non-partisan consultative fora to hear alternative policy directions and generally, seeking to reposition the country. And, as far as I know, this will cost far less than a celebration that adds no value to the populace.

