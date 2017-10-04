…Recertifies 43 more BDCs, licences 4 MFBs

Despite operators in the sub-sector complaining of sluggish business, the number of Bureaux De Change (BDCs) in the country continues to rise as Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data released yesterday shows that it has, since August this year, recertified another 43 of these firms to bring their total number to 3,432 as at September this year.

This is even as the CBN data also shows that it has licenced four more Micro-Finance Banks (MFBs) since August this year to bring the total number of the micro lenders currently in the country to 1003.

Data on the number of BDCs and MFBs in the country released by the CBN on August 8 this year put the number of the firms at 3, 389 and 999 respectively.

Although relative stability has been recorded in the foreign exchange market in recent times, BDC operators complain of sluggish business as a result what they say is a significant drop in demand for dollars.

Analysts point out that the BDCs may have started experiencing sluggish sales as from late March when CBN directed banks to sell dollars for invisible transactions such as personal travel allowance (PTA), business travel allowance (BTA), school fees and others at N360 per dollar.

Barely 24 hours after it issued this directive, the regulator slashed the rate at which it sells forex to BDCs to N360 and directed the BDCs to sell to end users at not more than N362 to a dollar.

