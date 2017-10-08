Recession: It is not yet Uhuru for Nigeria Venerable Adelowo

Vicar in charge of St Augustine’s Anglican Church, Ven. Adesina Adelowo has said that although the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed that Nigeria has exited its worst economic recession in more than two decades, notching up growth of 0.55 per cent in the second quarter of 2017, it is not yet victory for the country.

Adelowo said this while fielding questions from Sunday Telegraph at the end of Community Hymn Singing organised by the church last Sunday, which he said is peculiar with traditional churches adding that hymn singing is very important and a vital part of service as a lot of hymns have their origins from the scriptures. He said through singing of hymns servants of God get inspiration to minister to the needs of the congregation as hymns also give room to miracles of God being wrought on people.

It would be recalled that last November, the Men’s Fellowship of the Church organised a breakfast business seminar with a lecture on the topic “Corporate/Individual survival in an Economy in Recession” delievered by renowned pharmacist and former Chief Executive of Pfizer/Neimeth International Pharmaceutical, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa who postulated that the current economic recession which has become as major source of concern to both government and citizenry will not end until 2018.

Speaking on why the church organised the community hymn singing, Adelowo said “The gospel of the church has been bastardised and to preach a holistic message of God, it has to be accompanied with hymns, hymns should be part of our messages as ministers of God even in the new age churches, hymn singing is now part of them, many ministers are now appreciating the inspirations from hymns”, he said.

On the NBS confirmation about Nigeria coming out of recession, the Venerable said since the country is not a productive nation even though it has realised some profits from sales of crud oil but no fundamentals to back up the money such as manufacturing, agricultural sector is dead, illiteracy and unemployment are high as well as infrastructural deficit, these according to him does not portray that the country is out of recession yet.

“Because we are monetarily buoyant as a nation does not mean we are out of recession, until we become productive, federal government is talking about diversifying then economy, not until we hold the Bull by the horn and stop paying lip service then it is not yet Uhuru”, he said.

On his own part, President of the Men’s Fellowship of the Church, Sir Obaro Odeghe said the hymn singing is an assembly of Christians where hymns of worship are song to appreciate God adding that such hymns must be well known so that people can meditate and appreciate God.

“It is high time we all learnt to go back to God and seek His face, it is true we are getting out of recession but we are not out yet despite government’s efforts to diversify the economy, everyone should learn to be creative in their businesses so that they can succeed”, he said.

