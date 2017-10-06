Rector assures Poly workers of prompt salary arrears

Acting Rector of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Prof. Friday Ezionye Eboh has told workers in the institution that efforts were on by the management and the state government to ensure that arrears of their salaries were paid as at when due. Eboh gave the assurance when the Council of National Officers of Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Polytechnics (ASUP) led by its President, Comrade Usman Yusuf Dutse paid the management team a courtesy visit to officially announce its arrival for the 89th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting holding in the polytechnic.

The Rector, who described the Polytechnic as one of the best in the country said that the management on assumption of office in February 2017 met backlog of salaries arrears from July 2016 till January this year which it was gradually settling the backlog. According to him, the management had shown enough commitment in order to offset the backlog of unpaid salaries by past management as it had ensured payment of five months of the arrears owed the workers.

According him, the polytechnic have been able to receive from the state government N680m subvention since he assumed office, but regretted that the effect of the present economic crunch being faced by the country became a setback to the inflow of funds to the polytechnic.

