Release El-Zakzaky, wife, others, IMN tells Buhari

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Yobe State chapter has made a fresh demand for the release of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-ZakZaky, and his wife, Zeenat Ibrahim.

The group had gone on a peaceful demonstration on major streets of Potiskum town, carrying placards with inscription ‘Free Zazzaky’ and also chanting slogans ‘Allahu Akbar’, Free Zazzaky.’

The group’s leader in Potiskum, Malam Ibrahim Lawan, stated this while addressing his followers, shortly after a procession in Potiskum town, He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies, to obey court orders and free the detained leader of IMN otherwise known as the Shi’ite sect, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife. According to him, Buhari and the security operatives must abide by the provisions of the constitution which stipulate free association. He urged Buhari to release the Shi’ite’s leader whom the court had ruled for his release.

He added: “We call on the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies to release the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Malam Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and others with immediate effect. “The court, an Abuja Judicial Division of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, on Friday the 2nd of December, 2016, gave an order for the release of the leader of the Shi’a Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.”

Like this: Like Loading...