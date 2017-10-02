Release Mallam Bature now, NYPF tells Katsina Gov

A group, Nigerian Young Professionals Forum has called the immediate release of Mallam Ibrahim Bature who is remanded by a Katsina State Magistrate Court since August 2017.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the group said, “This young man told Governor Masari of Katsina State not to go ahead to collect loan for health projects, and the following week he was arrested by the police.

“The Katsina State Government has charged him for defamation of character and disaffection to the government on cognisance. If he is not released before October 11th.”

The group said it will address a press conference to bring the world’s attention to the violation of human rights and impunity by the Governor of Katsina.

