Why I relocated from London to Lagos –DJ Cuppy

RazzleDazzle can now categorically inform fans of Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, that she has finally moved to Lagos.

The DJ and music producer who had been shuttling between Nigeria and the UK took to Instagram to officially announce her return. ‘So you thought I was joking about moving back? Lagos, I’m back! She wrote.

When RazzleDazzle reached out to Cuppy, she said her reason for coming back to Lagos was to get closer to her fans.

“Oh well, I have been out of Lagos trying to cook up something great for my fans, I want to reach out to them and want us to be more close; I am happy to be back home for good” she said. DJ Cuppy, in her little time in the competitive Nigerian entertainment industry has done so well for herself winning home base and international awards.

She has also performed in several parts of Africa. She is the daughter of billionaire oil mogul, Femi Otedola.

