Reprieve for prisoners as govs pardon 178

Wike commutes 32 death sentences to life imprisonment

As part of activities marking Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary, some state governors yesterday pardoned 178 prisoners serving various jail terms. Of the figure, 138 inmates were set free, 33 had their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment while death sentences of seven inmates were reduced to a term of years.

The development was in exercise of the governors’ power of prerogative of mercy in pursuant to the provisions of section 212 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). In Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki approved the release of 70 inmates from various prisons across the state.

Some of the 70 inmates had been in prisons for not less than two years without trial. Obaseki said that the order for the release of the inmates was a step toward improving the justice delivery system in the state and to reduce the number of awaiting-trial inmates by 50 per cent. According to him, the move is also part of the Federal Government’s policy aimed at de-congesting prisons.

He, however, stated that the inmates would be “sternly cautioned” to stay away from crime before they could be let go. In Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike paid the fines for 19 convicts to regain their freedom and commuted 32 death sentences to life imprisonment. Wike also approved unconditional release of 32 convicts from prison and granted free pardon to three convicts. Also, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State pardoned 21 convicts to mark Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary celebrations.

“Seven persons were granted release from prison, having spent varying terms of their sentences. “Thirteen had their death sentences reduced to a term of years, having spent considerable terms in prison, while one person had his death sentence commuted to life imprisonment,” Ajimobi said.

The governor noted that the records of the benefitting convicts suggested that they had undergone reforms. He said that some of them had, while in incarceration, passed their General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations and obtained first degree certificates from the National Open University. “Some of them are also at varying stages of completion of their degree courses in different courses at NOUN,” he said.

Ajimobi said he hoped his gesture would be reciprocated by the beneficiaries by maintaining good conduct and becoming useful to themselves and the society at large. Also, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger has ordered the release of seven prisoners to mark this year’s Independence Day celebration. He made the announcement in his broadcast message to mark the event in Minna.

Bello directed the state Ministry of Justice to work with Nigerian Prisons Service to ensure that the freed prisoners were reunited with their families and properly reintegrated into the society.Again, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has freed 13 convicted prisoners.

El-Rufai, in a broadcast on the occasion of the country’s 57th independence anniversary, said: “As it is customary to mark this anniversary of liberty by showing compassion to some of our convicted compatriots, I have acted on the recommendations made to me by the state Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy and exercised the power to grant amnesty to 13 convicts.

“These persons either have only a short time left to complete their sentences or are now above the age of 60, with records of remorse and good conduct.”

