Reps ask CBN to stop surcharge on mutilated notes

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop imposition of surcharge on commercial banks which bring dirty, worn-out and mutilated notes for destruction and re-issuance of new notes.

The decision was taken following an adoption of a motion calling for removal of surcharge by the CBN on mutilated notes brought by Hon. Sergious Ose Ogun (PDP, Edo). In passing the resolution, the House expressed concerns over continued circulation of dirty and mutilated notes in the country.

Leading debate on the motion, Ogun noted that Section 20 of the CBN Act, 2007 which provide that the currency notes and coins issued by the apex bank shall be approved medium of exchang, and as a result, should be accepted for all transactions in Nigeria.

He, however, decried the widespread circulation of dirty, mutilated and worn out notes contrary to the requirement that they be replaced by commercial banks when they are worn out or defaced as long as the CBN’s and treasury’s serial number can still be seen on the notes. According to him: “In the past, such notes were replaced by commercial banks but now”, the banks routinely reject them when customers bring them in for deposits, an act he said is encouraging the outrageous and appalling practice of the commercial banks in rejecting the notes despite the regulatory position of the CBN”.

Speaking further, Ogun observed that “the continuous circulation of worn out notes calls for concern and also raises the need for close investigation and constant monitoring process of destruction of the notes, as continued printing of new currency notes without destroying mutilated notes contributes to the inflationary trend in the economy.

He said the practice of rejecting mutilated notes by banks is as a result of the refusal of the CBN to recycle the old and defaced notes, and it even imposes ludicrous charges on commercial banks, which serve as central collection points for CBN to effectively carry out its functions under Section 18 (d) of the CBN Act.

While approving the motion, the House also mandated its committee on banking and currency to liaise with the central Bank of Nigeria CBN to harness the modalities for handling, returning and destroying damaged and mutilated notes. The committee is expected to report back within eight weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...